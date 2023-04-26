An event was held at The Scottish Parliament to celebrate the 52nd anniversary of the Independence and National Day of Bangladesh on Wednesday.
Foysol Choudhury MSP is the first representative elected to The Scottish Parliament who was born in Bangladesh.
He said:”The Independence and National Day of Bangladesh event at the Parliament was a fantastic success, both a poignant commemoration of the lives lost and affected by the Bangladesh Liberation War and a vibrant celebration of Bangladesh’s success, history and culture.
“It was great to see Scotland’s Bangladeshi community join together in the celebrations, coming together to celebrate over food, speeches, music and dancing.
“It was also fantastic to have on display a painting commemorating the meeting between the late Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh with Bangladesh’s founding father, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
“It was a great night and a fantastic reminder of the links between Bangladesh, Scotland and the UK. I’ll continue to promote these strong ties between Scotland and Bangladesh through my work in CPG Bangladesh in the Scottish Parliament.
“I thank all of my MSP colleagues and the many Consul Generals from around the world who attended to share in this event, all of the speakers including the Assistant High Commissioner for Bangladesh Kazi Ziaul Hasan, all of our performers who made the night so fun and the Bangladeshi Community in Scotland, who organised this event.”
Cook collects dozen but Masters inspires Cheetahs
Knockout Cup: quarter-final, first-leg: Oxford 54-36 Edinburgh Stellar Monarchs a mountain to climb if they are to progress to the semi-final of the Knockout Cup after being mauled 54-36 at Oxford Cheetahs with former skipper Sam Masters (pictured) in imperious form with an immaculate maximum. The return leg is on Friday at Armadale (tapes-up 7.30pm)…
Continue Reading Cook collects dozen but Masters inspires Cheetahs
No fireworks to end the Festival this year
The Edinburgh International Festival did not initially make an official announcement, but there is to be no firework display from Edinburgh Castle to end the three week long cultural event. Organisers have confirmed that there is no sponsor for the pyrotechnics and so it will not happen this year. The last time there were fireworks…
Consultation to be restarted by council after advertising errors
A consultation on making Edinburgh’s Spaces for People measures permanent will have to be restarted due to “errors” by the council – costing thousands of pounds and dragging the process out by another six months. The blunder – which the council admitted was an “unfortunate setback” – has come as a result of mistakes in…
Continue Reading Consultation to be restarted by council after advertising errors
Medical Research Scotland inspires young people with live streamed events
Medical Research Scotland, Scotland’s largest independent medical research charity, has helped over 1,400 young people across Scotland connect with the country’s leading scientists and academics to learn about further education and careers in medical science. The Medical Research Scotland virtual academy has had a significant impact on the education and career prospects of pupils…
Continue Reading Medical Research Scotland inspires young people with live streamed events
Supermarket support for Sight Scotland
Edinburgh-based Sight Scotland, a charity that supports people with sight loss, were thrilled to be awarded a donation of £10,835 from the Morrisons Foundation. The much-needed funds will enable the charity to buy assistive equipment to help people with visual impairment and their families through their ‘Family Wellbeing Service’. This invaluable service provides practical, emotional…
New Town Greek restaurant opens on Friday
Edinburgh’s latest dining experience will open in the New Town on Friday. Kuzina at 18 Howe Street is described as an ‘Authentic Taste of Greece with a Modern Twist’. The restaurant (Kuzina in English means Kitchen) will produce and present the finest Greek food and flavours. For owner Konstantinos Karvelis who arrived in Edinburgh seven…