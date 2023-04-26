An event was held at The Scottish Parliament to celebrate the 52nd anniversary of the Independence and National Day of Bangladesh on Wednesday.

Foysol Choudhury MSP is the first representative elected to The Scottish Parliament who was born in Bangladesh.

He said:”The Independence and National Day of Bangladesh event at the Parliament was a fantastic success, both a poignant commemoration of the lives lost and affected by the Bangladesh Liberation War and a vibrant celebration of Bangladesh’s success, history and culture.

“It was great to see Scotland’s Bangladeshi community join together in the celebrations, coming together to celebrate over food, speeches, music and dancing.

“It was also fantastic to have on display a painting commemorating the meeting between the late Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh with Bangladesh’s founding father, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

“It was a great night and a fantastic reminder of the links between Bangladesh, Scotland and the UK. I’ll continue to promote these strong ties between Scotland and Bangladesh through my work in CPG Bangladesh in the Scottish Parliament.

“I thank all of my MSP colleagues and the many Consul Generals from around the world who attended to share in this event, all of the speakers including the Assistant High Commissioner for Bangladesh Kazi Ziaul Hasan, all of our performers who made the night so fun and the Bangladeshi Community in Scotland, who organised this event.”

Busy and lively event in the Scottish Parliament to celebrate Bangladesh Independence Day hosted by ⁦@FoysolChoudhury⁩ – also impressed with language skills of ⁦@Ivan_McKee⁩ pic.twitter.com/CnIT48I3DL — Fiona Hyslop (@FionaHyslop) April 25, 2023

Foysol Choudhury second from the right in The Scottish Parliament with guests

