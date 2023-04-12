This is an opinion article written by reader Paul Bailey who lives on Braid Road by way of comment on an article which we published earlier in the week.
In an earlier article, Kirsty Lewin, a member of Spokes, asked a few questions about the Greenbank to the Meadows QuietRoute. She first asked why is it being ‘compromised by traffic’, referring to Braid Road with the pejorative term “rat run”.
I object to the terminology because Braid Road is a main road intended for traffic. When it was closed to allow people to exercise during Covid, it did indeed help to reduce traffic in the area considerably. Post-Covid it was clear that keeping it closed affected bus services, caused congestion on Comiston Road and forced many motorists on detours which in itself cannot be helpful for air pollution. Gradually following advice from Lothian Buses, councillors sensibly voted to reopen the road; we had been promised that it would be temporary but Spokes, Blackford Safe Routes and some councillors fought to keep it closed.
Kirsty’s final point was very sensible “What name do you give to a QuietRoute that isn’t quiet? The fact is that the chosen route past the old mini roundabout at Braidburn Terrace is totally unsuitable for a QuietRoute. Guidance explains that there needs to be less than 1,500 vehicles passing by per day. The very maximum is 3,000 and we now have about 6,000 vehicles passing by in the latest statistics in March. Also Braidburn Terrace is too narrow for a Contraflow cycle lane, and the council pointed this out years ago.
Then there is the question whether cyclists actually use the zigzag QuietRoute. Data shows that the majority do not and that many prefer the route via the wide Braid Avenue. For instance this March on average 14.4 eastbound cyclists per day (12 hours) travelled along Braidburn Terrace and turned left towards Morningside (and may have used the zig zag QuietRoute), 36 cyclists carried straight ahead on to Hermitage Drive.
But Kirsty wrote that she wants it to be protected. Spokes make deputations at almost every Transport and Environment Committee meeting and don’t seem to consider the negative effect some of their proposed measures have on the general public. In January 2021 when the closure both ways of Braid Roadd was affecting southbound bus timetables, Spokes came up with the ludicrous suggestion that buses could use Braid Road instead of Comiston Rd – which is rather hypocritical because Kirsty and others regard Braid Rd to be a ‘rat run’. Buses on a rat run are ok when it suits their argument.
Kirsty’s final question is intriguing:- “Should we call it a deception?”
I accept that the QuietRoute is no longer quiet. But who is responsible for the deception? There is a clear feeling that when councillors who opposed SfP measures were being told by its supporters in 2021 that all the Covid measures were temporary, there was a strong suspicion that those in power knew that they intended to extend them by means of dubious ETROs – as has occurred. The Spokes photographs of large numbers of people at the Hermitage on Braid Rd on Jan 24 2021 were intended to deceive as they had requested members to arrive in large numbers; my friends have many pictures showing the true picture of a completely deserted Braid Road on a weekend afternoon.
Perhaps the most significant deception was back in November 2021 when the QuietRoute was being proposed; there was opposition mainly because of the modal filters at various places; Cllr Main explained in the TEC meeting on November 12 2021 that “Those who had concerns….the vast majority have gone because the modal filters have been removed which was their concern.”
But the filters returned following a deputation allegedly from Spokes. Councillors were not told and officers just listened to the deputation and put them back in. Lots of people suspect that Spokes, Blackford Safe Routes and supportive councillors were using Covid as a pretext for closing Braid Road with a view to then be able to say that returning to normality would be a backward step. No, it is just a return to what the majority want, not what lobby groups want.
Do I have an answer? Only a partial one. With traffic running both ways, the route is unsuitable as part of an official QuietRoute. The significant problem is for cyclists coming south from Cluny Gardens as any of the routes they choose involve right turns. I propose removing the modal filter on Braid Avenue which is wide enough to cope with both cyclists and motorists; allow cyclists to choose their preferred route; if they choose to cycle up Braid Avenue, give them (and motorists) priority at the southern end of Braid Avenue; install traffic calming measures as speed is noted in the audit as being significantly high.
Residents on side roads matter too. Recent data shows significantly higher traffic figures on side roads like Hermitage Gardens and Midmar Gardens and motorists matter too.
We need a balanced inclusive plan, not just one for cyclists.
Scottish Government to legally challenge the UK Government’s block of the Gender Reform bill
The Scottish Government has confirmed it will challenge the UK Government’s decision to prevent the Gender Recognition Reform Bill from becoming law. The Scottish Parliament approved the legislation, which allows people to legally change their gender through a system of self-identification, on 22nd December 2022, hailed by the Scottish Government at the time as “a…
Continue Reading Scottish Government to legally challenge the UK Government’s block of the Gender Reform bill
Fish ‘n chip shop with its own saucy glass bottle recycling scheme
A multi award-winning Musselburgh fish and chips takeaway has launched a glass bottle recycling scheme for its own branded chippy sauce. East Coast Fish & Chips Takeaway on North High Street has been selling more than 6,000 litres of its famous chippy sauce every year since 1974. As part of its ongoing commitment to being…
Continue Reading Fish ‘n chip shop with its own saucy glass bottle recycling scheme
At Edinburgh Science Festival – EarthFest
Dino-sauring into Edinburgh Science Festival 2023’s final weekend, the National Museum of Scotland is hosting the second of the Festival’s themed family weekends: EarthFest. From prehistoric creatures to the cutting edge of climate science, EarthFest is a t-rriffic celebration of the world around us that offers the chance to learn more about our planet, the animals that live here…
The SNP begin the process of recruiting a new CEO
SNP NEC TO KICK-START APPOINTMENT PROCESS FOR PERMANENT CHIEF EXECUTIVE SNP National Executive Committee are this weekend kick-starting the appointment process for a new Chief Executive, to oversee the management of the party and drive forward on transparency and governance. The appointment process will be an open and public facing one with applications sought from…
Continue Reading The SNP begin the process of recruiting a new CEO
Naismith pride at stepping into interim role
Steven Naismith described taking over from Robbie Neilson as a fantastic opportunity and he declared: “I feel that I’m well-equipped for the upcoming couple of months.” The biggest thing the former Scotland international striker has learned since joining Hearts is that the fans demand and they want attacking football. Irvine-born Naismith (pictured) told Hearts TV in…
Continue Reading Naismith pride at stepping into interim role
Health chiefs could withdraw support for new extra care housing in Midlothian
A row over funding could see health bosses withdraw from plans to provide services for new additional support housing at the old Dalkeith High School site, part of a £17 million Midlothian Council project. Midlothian Council reduced its annual funding for health and social care services by £1.3million in its February budget as it looked…
Continue Reading Health chiefs could withdraw support for new extra care housing in Midlothian