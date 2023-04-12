A multi award-winning Musselburgh fish and chips takeaway has launched a glass bottle recycling scheme for its own branded chippy sauce.
East Coast Fish & Chips Takeaway on North High Street has been selling more than 6,000 litres of its famous chippy sauce every year since 1974.
As part of its ongoing commitment to being more environmentally friendly, the popular takeaway is bottling up its own brand condiment for fish and chip fans across East Lothian and Edinburgh.
Customers are now also being encouraged to return and recycle their empty glass bottles of East Coast chippy sauce and get 50p off their next purchase.
East Coast chippy sauce, which is served in 250ml glass bottles, is proving a big hit with fish and chip fans from Musselburgh, around East Lothian and Edinburgh.
Located just two minutes’ walk from Musselburgh beach on the outskirts of Edinburgh, East Coast is owned and operated by Carlo and Katia Crolla.
The Crolla family has been serving the local community for nearly 50 years. Styles may change, but great flavours, family heritage and warm, friendly service remain as important to Katia and Carlo today as they did 49 years ago.
Carlo Crolla, owner of East Coast Fish & Chips takeaway in Musselburgh, said: “As an independent, family business, we’re proud to have served fish and chip fans from Musselburgh, around East Lothian and Edinburgh since 1974.
“Salt ‘n’ sauce has always been part of the chip shop tradition across this part of Scotland, so we like to honour that tradition with our very own branded East Coast chippy sauce.
“We’re also keen to do our bit to help the environment, so we sell our chippy sauce in glass bottles.
“Our glass bottle return scheme allows our loyal customers to recycle with us and to get 50p off their next bottle of chippy sauce too… even more reason to enjoy the ultimate fish supper.”
East Coast has also held a Green Tourism Silver Award from VisitScotland since 2020.
East Coast Fish & Chips Takeaway was recently named the ‘Best in Scotland’ and one of the top 10 in the UK by The Sunday Times.
East Coast is also home to an award-winning seafood restaurant and grill.
For more information on East Coast Fish & Chips and East Coast Restaurant, visit: https://eastcoastrestaurant.co.uk and follow on social media, including Facebook https://www.facebook.com/EastCoastMusselburgh and Instagram https://www.instagram.com/eastcoastmusselburgh
