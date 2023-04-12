Dino-sauring into Edinburgh Science Festival 2023’s final weekend, the National Museum of Scotland is hosting the second of the Festival’s themed family weekends: EarthFest.

From prehistoric creatures to the cutting edge of climate science, EarthFest is a t-rriffic celebration of the world around us that offers the chance to learn more about our planet, the animals that live here and how we can take care of it.

Families can build their own dinosaur from giant bones in the Grand Gallery’s drop-in activities zone, and adventure through a world of sustainability in Two in a Barrel.

These photos below feature Thane Elders (age 7) getting ready for EarthFest this weekend at the National Museum of Scotland. Photos Ian Georgeson

Like this: Like Loading...