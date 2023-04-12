SNP NEC TO KICK-START APPOINTMENT PROCESS FOR PERMANENT CHIEF EXECUTIVE
SNP National Executive Committee are this weekend kick-starting the appointment process for a new Chief Executive, to oversee the management of the party and drive forward on transparency and governance.
The appointment process will be an open and public facing one with applications sought from the widest possible pool of candidates. Advertising will commence shortly and will be externally facilitated to ensure the broadest reach.
Commenting, SNP Business Convener Kirsten Oswald said: “This is an opportunity for the SNP to push forward with a renewed focus and we look forward to engaging with candidates who have the skills and experience to deliver for our members as we focus on strengthening our internal structures”.
Whilst the recruitment process is underway, Sue Ruddick will take on the role of Acting Chief Executive. Julie Hepburn will join SNP Headquarters as Head of Strategic Delivery, a role designed to provide additional support on party structures and operations.
The party says that these changes will ensure the continued delivery of HQ functions and provision of support to SNP members, whilst allowing work to commence on reviewing governance and transparency arrangements.
