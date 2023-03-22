Following an incident in Imperial Dry Dock in Leith early this morning, a major incident was declared. The 250 feet long research vessel RV Petrel is now lying on its starboard side at a 45 degree angle.

Earlier we were advised that 15 people had been taken to hospital but that number has now increased to 21.

There were high winds this morning, but it is not yet known what caused the shop to move from its berth.

The Scottish Ambulance Service has updated The Edinburgh Reporter on what happened following the alarm being raised. A spokesman said: “We received a call at 08.29 hours today to attend an incident in Leith. We have dispatched 12 ambulances, an air ambulance, three trauma teams, our special operations team (SORT), three Paramedic Response Units (PRU) and three patient transport vehicles.

“We transported 21 patients to hospital, 15 to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, four to Western General Hospital and two to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy. A further 12 patients were treated and discharged at the scene.”

Earlier just after 9 am as the Air Ambulance was arriving it appeared to an eye witness that two cranes positioned near to the vessel were attempting to hold it steady.

The Scottish Government has asked the public to stay away from the area.

We would like to reinforce our message and continue to urge the public to follow advice to avoid the area to allow emergency service access. pic.twitter.com/PwN1sYkdUa — Scottish Government (@scotgov) March 22, 2023

Major incident at Leith Imperial Dry Dock as ship RV Petrel owned by the estate of the late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen is on its side an air ambulance is on the scene.PHOTO Alan Simpson Photography

