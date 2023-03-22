Following an incident in Imperial Dry Dock in Leith early this morning, a major incident was declared. The 250 feet long research vessel RV Petrel is now lying on its starboard side at a 45 degree angle.
Earlier we were advised that 15 people had been taken to hospital but that number has now increased to 21.
There were high winds this morning, but it is not yet known what caused the shop to move from its berth.
The Scottish Ambulance Service has updated The Edinburgh Reporter on what happened following the alarm being raised. A spokesman said: “We received a call at 08.29 hours today to attend an incident in Leith. We have dispatched 12 ambulances, an air ambulance, three trauma teams, our special operations team (SORT), three Paramedic Response Units (PRU) and three patient transport vehicles.
“We transported 21 patients to hospital, 15 to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, four to Western General Hospital and two to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy. A further 12 patients were treated and discharged at the scene.”
Earlier just after 9 am as the Air Ambulance was arriving it appeared to an eye witness that two cranes positioned near to the vessel were attempting to hold it steady.
The Scottish Government has asked the public to stay away from the area.
RV Petrel – Police say enquiries continue
Police Scotland have issued an update on the incident in Imperial Dry Dock on Wednesday morning. Officers were called around 8.35am on Wednesday, 22 March, 2023, following a report of a ship becoming dislodged from its dry dock in Edinburgh.Emergency services attended at the location at Imperial Dock, Leith, and a multi-agency response was co-ordinated…
Drug users to be interviewed about proposed drug checking services
Edinburgh Council is about to hold interviews with drug users in a bid to understand how substance checking services in the city could reduce risk of overdose. Drug deaths hit a record high in the Capital when figures were last released, with 109 fatalities linked with drug use in Edinburgh in 2021, up from 95…
Continue Reading Drug users to be interviewed about proposed drug checking services
First Minister offers apology over historic forced adoptions
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has delivered a formal apology in Holyrood on Wednesday afternoon to those affected by ‘cruel’ historical adoption practices. Many thousands of women – most of them young and unmarried – were forced to give up their babies for adoption until as late as the 1970s. The First Minister said the forced…
Continue Reading First Minister offers apology over historic forced adoptions
Opinion – Cllr Scott Arthur Transport and Environment Convener
This is an article written by the council’s Transport and Environment Convener, Labour councillor Professor Scott Arthur. “Last week we made history in the city, when the first tram in almost 70 years ran down Leith Walk and to Newhaven. “I was delighted to be part of the occasion, as I’m sure lots of members…
Continue Reading Opinion – Cllr Scott Arthur Transport and Environment Convener
Brunton Theatre closed as ‘crumbling concrete’ found in roof
East Lothian’s main theatre venue remains closed after safety concerns were raised over its roof. The Brunton Theatre, in Musselburgh, shut down all its performance areas while surveys are carried out to assess the building.East Lothian Council, which owns the building, said it had found Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC) had been used in roof…
Continue Reading Brunton Theatre closed as ‘crumbling concrete’ found in roof
Artist in the Window at Art & Craft – Edinburgh Sketcher
Popular Edinburgh artist, Mark Kirkham, otherwise known as the Edinburgh Sketcher will be their Artist in the Window on Sunday 26 March. Southside gallery Art & Craft Collective will entertain passers by and visitors to the gallery from 2.30pm to 4 pm. Mark will be drawing, chatting and showing all visitors a selection of his…
Continue Reading Artist in the Window at Art & Craft – Edinburgh Sketcher