Trekstock is a charity supporting young people in their twenties or thirties living with and beyond cancer.

The charity offers lots of support to an often overlooked group of people, including through their Style Nights, across the UK and it has a regional hub in Edinburgh.

A Trekstock Style Night provides a night of styling, advice, and a chance to meet other young people who may be struggling with their confidence and self-image after a cancer diagnosis.

A spokesman said: “On April 12th, we’re joining forces with clothing brand Whistles to offer young people in Edinburgh this very opportunity. Location: Whistles, 97 George St, EH2 3ES. Time: 7-9pm.

“Whistles stylists will be on hand to guide people attending, offer tailored advice on dressing with confidence and introduce them spring’s new trends. The special guest on the night will be Fashion Editor Emma McCarthy (formerly of the Evening Standard). Food and drinks are provided, and guests will leave with a goody bag and a generous discount to spend on Whistles collections.”

Tickets are available here: https://www.trekstock.com/Event/edinburgh-whistles-style-night

