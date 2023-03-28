Trekstock is a charity supporting young people in their twenties or thirties living with and beyond cancer.
The charity offers lots of support to an often overlooked group of people, including through their Style Nights, across the UK and it has a regional hub in Edinburgh.
A Trekstock Style Night provides a night of styling, advice, and a chance to meet other young people who may be struggling with their confidence and self-image after a cancer diagnosis.
A spokesman said: “On April 12th, we’re joining forces with clothing brand Whistles to offer young people in Edinburgh this very opportunity. Location: Whistles, 97 George St, EH2 3ES. Time: 7-9pm.
“Whistles stylists will be on hand to guide people attending, offer tailored advice on dressing with confidence and introduce them spring’s new trends. The special guest on the night will be Fashion Editor Emma McCarthy (formerly of the Evening Standard). Food and drinks are provided, and guests will leave with a goody bag and a generous discount to spend on Whistles collections.”
Tickets are available here: https://www.trekstock.com/Event/edinburgh-whistles-style-night
The new First Minister marks the road towards a more inclusive and progressive Scotland
After the election of Humza Yousaf MSP as First Minister of Scotland, Foysol Choudhury MSP for Lothian said: “I extend my sincere congratulations to Humza Yousaf MSP on his election as First Minister. “Whilst we might have our political differences, Humza has always been friendly and supportive since I entered the Scottish Parliament and…
EAST LOTHIAN: Private car park set up to tackle ‘drug use’ at beauty spot
Controversial car park at reservoir gets go ahead A commercial car park set up at a popular beauty spot in order to tackle ‘drug use, drug moving and sexual activity’ has been given permission to remain, despite dozens of complaints.The owners of The Hopes estate at Hopes Reservoir said increased visits to the area during Covid…
MIDLOTHIAN: 395 homes approved despite 163 objections and no bus service
Plans to build 395 new houses on the edge of a Midlothian village which does not have a single bus service have been given the green light despite 163 objections. Midlothian Council’s planning committee approved the plans by Bellway Homes for land to the east of Auchendinny which include 98 affordable housing units. However concerns…
Call for Leith Walk bollards amid fatality fears
Safety bollards need to be installed along the length of Leith Walk as a matter of urgency, a city councillor has warned, as she is “genuinely concerned there is going to be a fatality”. Susan Rae said ‘rampant’ pavement parking and drivers ignoring the ‘no left turn’ onto London Road was increasingly putting pedestrians at…
No blanket extension of drinking hours for coronation
Edinburgh’s pubs will not get a blanket extension for the coronation of King Charles III this summer, the council has confirmed. The decision means licensed premises will have to apply individually if they want to stay open later during the coronation bank holiday weekend from May 6-8. Edinburgh licensing board convener Councillor Louise Young said…
Portobello Central – only a few weeks left to raise funds to ‘Open the Doors’
A charity has taken over the former Town Hall on the High Street in Portobello on a long term lease from the council at a peppercorn rent and hopes to open the doors to the public this summer. Portobello Central is now running a crowd funder to help them open the doors of the building…
