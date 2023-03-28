Humza Yousaf MSP was nominated to become the sixth First Minister of Scotland, following a parliamentary vote today.

Mr Yousaf also announced his intention to appoint Shona Robison as Deputy First Minister.

MSPs voted 71 to 57 to select the Glasgow Pollok MSP as First Minister from a total of four nominees who put themselves forward. He will be formally appointed this afternoon with a Royal Warrant from His Majesty King Charles III.

On Wednesday he will be sworn in at the Court of Session where he will take the Official Oath in front of the Lord President of the Court of Session and other senior judges.

Humza Yousaf MSP is elected as the Scottish Parliament nomination for 6th First Minister of Scotland. 28 March 2023 . Pic – Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament

First Minister-designate Humza Yousaf said: “This is a really proud day for me and my family. I hope it is also a proud day for Scotland, as it speaks to our values as a country as I stand here as the first ever Muslim to lead a western democratic nation.

“A key priority of my government will be to protect every Scot, as far as we can, from the harm that has been inflicted by the cost-of-living crisis. We will protect and we will reform our NHS and social care and other vital public services – to support our wellbeing economy to improve the life chances of people right across our country. We will rapidly develop plans to extend childcare, improve rural housing, support small businesses, and boost innovation.

“On Thursday, I will nominate the team of Ministers who will deliver on those priorities. I will then set out more detailed policies to this chamber in the first week after the Easter recess.

“I am also pleased to confirm my intention to appoint Shona Robison as Deputy First Minister – her counsel and cross-government experience has been indispensable to me so far, and I look forward to working together as we deliver for the people of Scotland.

“The Parliament has given me the opportunity to help steer this nation’s course, as we make the next stage of that journey together. Doing that will be the honour and the privilege of my life. I will strive every single minute of every day to be worthy of it and will do so in the best interests of our nation.”

Deputy First Minister-designate Shona Robison said

“I am honoured to accept Humza’s request to be his Deputy First Minister. I look forward to working with him and our Cabinet on the issues that matter most to the people of Scotland.

“I have served alongside Humza for a long time and I know that his leadership will build on the solid foundations we have been left by the former First Minister and Deputy First Minister. His election as First Minister is a historic moment and marks the beginning of a new chapter for the country.”

Humza Yousaf MSP is elected as the Scottish Parliament nomination for 6th First Minister of Scotland with Shona Robison in the foreground 28 March 2023 . Pic – Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament

