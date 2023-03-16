The city’s new permanent street food market, Edinburgh Street Food, is throwing a three day party from 17 to 19 March, to celebrate all things Irish in the heart of Edinburgh.
To mark the occasion, their menu which already boasts world-class dishes from ten independent street food traders, is being enhanced by green and quintessentially Irish specials.
The line up includes a must-have “Fancy A Coddle?” by European Street Food winners Junk; a comforting take on the Dublin Coddle featuring crispy tatties, mash, Campervan Extra Black mayo and reduction, roasted leeks, beet pickled onion, pork & leek sausage and smoked bacon sauce.
Meanwhile Detroit pizza legends, Homies, have recreated the tricolour in pizza form with a heavenly “Leek & Tayto Crunch” – a light and aerated pizza topped with red sauce, mozzarella, cheddar, shredded leeks and smokey bacon Tayto’s. Other special dishes from Edinburgh Street Food’s residents include green bao from Bundits, loaded with your choice of braised short rib or shiitake mushrooms, and freshly made spinach spaghetti tossed in kale and walnut pesto from pasta experts Fabbrica.
To wash it all down, Edinburgh Street Food have partnered with Campervan Brewery to paint the town “Extra Black”. On tap will be the Leith based microbrewery’s new gluten free Scottish porter: milk chocolate and cold press coffee flavours work in harmony with a smooth bitterness to create a rich and perfectly balanced dark beer, which is unfiltered, unfined, suitable for vegans and gluten free.
Paul Gibson, owner of Campervan Brewery said “we’re delighted to be working alongside Edinburgh Street food during its St Patricks weekend celebrations. Extra Black is our latest beer to hit the market. It’s a Nitro Porter, which is also Gluten Free and we think it’s the perfect, local alternative to that other Nitro beer originating from Ireland. The team at ESF were very keen to be part of our launch and have shown great support for local businesses and their produce”.
Campervan’s Extra Black will sit on a special drinks menu alongside “Baby Extra Black” shots (Scotland’s Cross Brew Coffee Liqueur topped with Baileys Irish Cream) and Jameson Whisky and Ginger.
With live music from upbeat guitarist Finbar Horgan and DJs late into the evenings, this weekend promises to be a good one.
Head down to Edinburgh Street Food to see what the craic is at Omni Centre, Leith Street, EH1 3AU. Opening times are Friday – Saturday 11am – 1am and Sunday 11am-11pm with extended food hours until 10:30pm this weekend.
Follow @edinburgh_streetfood on Instagram and visit edinburgh-street-food.co.uk for more information – the street food market is dog friendly, baby friendly and wheelchair accessible.
