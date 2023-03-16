Musselburgh Racecourse set for a photo finish at Easter extravaganza

One of the UK’s most stylish racecourses is urging revellers to snap up tickets for one of its richest racing events of the year – with a total of £226,000 worth of prize money to be awarded across the day.

Musselburgh Racecourse ’s Easter Saturday raceday takes place on 8 April with a series of key races taking place throughout the day including the venue’s highest value race – the prestigious Queen’s Cup.

This year, the Queen’s Cup will be presented by Judy Murray, with £100,000 to win. The race received its name following Queen Elizabeth II’s visit to Musselburgh Racecourse for its Bicentenary Raceday in 2016. The racecourse has a proud Royal heritage with The Queen’s Stand also opened by Princess Anne.

The Racecourse’s Easter Saturday event – is set to be the biggest yet, with ITV Racing covering the entire day.

Other exciting races that will take place on Easter Saturday include the Royal Mile Handicap, the Silver Arrow and Scotland’s fastest race, the Scottish Sprint Cup, which attracts top sprinters from across the country.

Gordon Brown, Race Reporter for Scottish Racing, said: “The Easter Saturday event at Musselburgh Racecourse is set to be one of prominence in the horseracing calendar.

“Some of the fastest horses in the country have scorched to victory in the Scottish Sprint Cup with the runners galloping quicker than the legal speed limit on the adjacent road into Musselburgh town!

“The five-furlong track record was smashed in this very race in 2018 when Alastair Rawlinson-partnered ‘Caspian Prince’ stopped the clock at an electrifying 56.77 seconds.

“Last year’s impressive winner of the prestigious Queen’s Cup was Ian Williams-trained horse ‘Enemy’, who has since just been pipped in a contest at Ascot, won a race at the Dubai Carnival and picked up a staggering £416,666 for finishing a close second at Riyadh in Saudi Arabia.

“The event marks a major day in racing and I’m looking forward to seeing how the entries will perform. For spectators, it really will be a sight to behold and not only that, there will be a host of entertainment throughout the course of the day’s celebrations.”

With a series of packages already sold out, the racecourse is anticipating a capacity attendance with a blend of action-packed racing, music and first-class food offerings.

The East Lothian venue will be bringing back its popular ‘Pommery domes’ for the event – which were a huge hit on New Year’s Day – with a bottle of Pommery Champagne and charcuterie board to enjoy while soaking up the race day atmosphere.

After the last race, racegoers will be able to dance the night away with the memorable ‘Funkwagen’ party experience – a DJ set-up in a vintage Volkswagen van.

Vendors will include some of Scotland’s best street food offerings, such as Well Hung and Tender’s burgers and chips, Dog N Bon’s hot dogs and loaded fries, Bonnie Burrito’s Mexican cuisine and NeeNaw fire engine’s wood fired Neapolitan style pizzas.

Aisling Johnston, Marketing Manager at Musselburgh Racecourse, said: “Easter Saturday is one of our biggest social events in the calendar.

“It promises to be a day full of music, dancing, delicious food, champagne bars and of course, first-class racing.

“So, strap on your best dancing shoes and come and join us for an unforgettable Easter experience.

Tickets are selling quickly, so act now to have the chance of grabbing one for yourself – you won’t regret it!”

Purchasing a ticket before midnight on the 7th April will result in a saving of £5 per person. On the day gate admission will be £35. Children 17 years and under go free.

Gates open at 11:30am, with the first race at 13:50pm and the last race at 17:20pm. Times are provisional and can be found here: https://www.musselburgh-racecourse.co.uk/fixtures

Musselburgh Racecourse provides year-round racing action, with 27 race days across the flat and jump racing season – weekend, midweek and evening.

Every race day offers quality racing with outstanding facilities and an atmosphere to match. Its ‘Sensational 6’ includes New Year’s Day, Scottish Cheltenham Trials Weekend, Easter Saturday, The Edinburgh Cup sponsored by Edinburgh Gin, Stobo Castle Ladies Day and The Summer Finale weekend.

For further information on Easter Saturday and to book tickets now, visit: https://www.musselburgh-racecourse.co.uk/tickets/easter-saturday-08-04-2023

