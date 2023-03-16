All owners of short-term lets in Edinburgh are legally required to obtain a new short-term let licence from The City of Edinburgh Council.
Owners who were already operating a short-term let before 1 October 2022 have until 1 October this year to apply for a licence. They can continue to operate whilst their application is being determined. New owners from 1 October 2022, who wish to set up and operate a short-term let for the first time, are required to apply and obtain a licence before they can accept bookings or receive guests.
The new licence will require the property owner to meet a set of mandatory conditions – many of which are already best practice within the sector, or required by existing law. The new legislation introduces mandatory standards for all short-term lets in Scotland.
There are a number of conditions that owners will have to meet so that they are granted a licence, such as displaying an EPC rating on adverts and listings (where applicable), ensuring there are valid buildings and public liability insurance in place for the accommodation, arranging an electrical safety inspection and completing a Legionella risk assessment.
The tourism sector makes a significant contribution to the Scottish economy – in 2019, there were around 17.3 million overnight visitors to Scotland, spending £5.7billion. The legislation ensures that hosts meet the mandatory standards, helping to protect the positive reputation of Scottish hospitality and confidence amongst visitors and local communities.
Property owners also pay an application fee to obtain a licence, but the fee will typically vary depending on the property location, size and type of let.
Housing Secretary Shona Robison said: “While short-term lets bring benefits to hosts, visitors and the Scottish economy they need to be balanced with the needs of residents and local communities. We are taking action to ensure all short-term lets are safe and local authorities have powers to tackle local issues.
“The principal component of our licensing scheme is a mandatory set of safety standards, which many hosts will already be following as a matter of compliance with existing law or best practice. I encourage those existing hosts that have yet to do so to apply well in advance of the extended deadline to join the growing number of licensed premises in the sector.
“This will not only ensure the safety of guests and the wider community but also help to maintain the reputation of Edinburgh as a welcoming and responsible destination for visitors.”
Cllr Neil Ross Regulatory Convener, The City of Edinburgh Council, said: “We have around a third of all short-term lets in the country here in Edinburgh. The new licensing scheme will not only support those already providing well run holiday lets but will help us address issues including safety and anti-social behaviour which have been having a detrimental effect on residents across the city. This will also help us to improve further the quality of accommodation we offer visitors coming to our Capital city.
“I’d encourage everyone who needs one to sign up for a licence, if they haven’t already done so, to ensure they can continue to operate after 1 October 2023.”
Scottish rugby player Rufus McLean given community service
Family of victim talks of pain endured. The former Glasgow Warriors rugby player Rufus McLean was given a community payback order at Edinburgh Sheriff Court, having pled guilty to almost two years of abusive behaviour towards his former girlfriend, Cara Haston. Sheriff Matthew Auchincloss ordered 120 hours of unpaid work as an alternative to custody,…
Continue Reading Scottish rugby player Rufus McLean given community service
West Lothian – Labour calls for reset of local government
West Lothian Council’s Labour group has called for a “reset” of the relationship between Holyrood and all 32 Scottish local councils as they highlight most of the local authority budget is ring-fenced. Following weeks of debate on ever-tightening budgets and cutbacks, the Labour-led minority administration tabled a motion from Cllr Andrew McGuire, pointing out there…
Continue Reading West Lothian – Labour calls for reset of local government
Transparency row as candidates demand info on membership numbers
The SNP has got itself in a bit of a pickle over transparency in its leadership election, as campaign teams for two of the three candidates published a formal open letter to the party’s Chief Executive, Peter Murrell, demanding information on membership numbers and voting processes are released. In an extraordinary move, the open letter…
Continue Reading Transparency row as candidates demand info on membership numbers
Drinks balcony refused at Caley Picture House
The Edinburgh Wetherspoon’s bid to open its balcony up as a drinks terrace has failed. The council refused to grant planning permission over fears the changes would ruin the character of the former Lothian Road cinema, which is occupied by the pub chain.It was proposed the currently unused first floor balcony of the Caley Picture…
Continue Reading Drinks balcony refused at Caley Picture House
Neilson focused on Saturday’s trip to Pittodrie
Robbie Neilson, Hearts’ manager, hopes to have some of his injured players, including skipper Lawrence Shankland, available for consideration for Saturday’s tough trip to Pittodrie in the cinch Premiership. The Tynecastle team may have brushed Aberdeen aside on a bitterly cold night at Tynecastle on January 18, winning 5-0, but Neilson acknowledged in that The Dons had…
Continue Reading Neilson focused on Saturday’s trip to Pittodrie
Something for the weekend in Edinburgh
The city’s new permanent street food market, Edinburgh Street Food, is throwing a three day party from 17 to 19 March, to celebrate all things Irish in the heart of Edinburgh. To mark the occasion, their menu which already boasts world-class dishes from ten independent street food traders, is being enhanced by green and quintessentially…