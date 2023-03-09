The National Lottery announced their Community Fund Awards today and Harbour Homes Scotland Limited is among the 30+ groups which have received project funding.
The landlord was awarded £42,650 to employ two Energy Advisers providing support about energy issues. The community bases Housing Associations cover areas including Granton, Leith and Muirhouse.
Harbour Homes is a member of the ARCHIE alliance with six other landlords (Lister Housing Co-operative, Manor Estates Housing Association, Muirhouse Housing Association, Prospect Community Housing, Viewpoint Housing Association and West Granton Housing Co-operative) which owns and manages 6,000 socially rented properties in the capital. A recent tenant survey from one of the ARCHIE members found that 40% of tenants had not put their heating on as they could not afford to heat their homes.
Heather Kiteley, Group Chief Executive of Harbour, said: “It is vital that we support our tenants at such a challenging time. I’m glad we can offer this service to our tenants and those of the six other members of the ARCHIE alliance.
“With the removal of energy price caps on the horizon and other funding sources and organisations being oversubscribed, this will be a real lifeline for people experiencing the horrendous consequences of fuel poverty.”
The National Lottery Community Fund Scotland Chair, Kate Still, said: “This project, delivered by Harbour Homes Scotland Limited, is a great example of community activity in action, showing just what can be achieved when people come together for a common cause or to help others. It’s all thanks to National Lottery players that we can help give charities and community groups throughout Scotland greater certainty during challenging times.”
The two Energy Advice Officers will:
Provide support to reduce fuel poverty, including support to deal with energy debt and avoiding future, energy debt, by proactively identifying households at risk and responding to referrals from ARCHIE members
Promote the service to external agencies supporting tenants and work in partnership with local organisations and wider fuel poverty initiatives to better support tenants directly
Deliver energy advice workshops and drop in events at local community venues supporting local people with free information and advice
Develop materials to share advice and information on energy efficiency for tenants, staff and the wider community
Help tenants adjust to net zero energy improvements such as solar panel installation or new heating systems
