A youth care charity has announced a new service for children and young people who have been victim to, or witnessed, a crime.

SAFE is led by Kibble – a national care provider for children and young people in the UK – and will be available by a referral portal for five – 25 year-olds from Edinburgh. There is an option to access the service online or if preferred to travel for face to face meetings.

The service also offers support to teachers and professionals who are seeking guidance or assistance in caring appropriately for a young person who has experienced crime.

SAFE is free for families and professionals and is run by a team of clinical psychologists and systemic family psychotherapists who provide therapeutic care, guidance and advocacy opportunities to those using the service.

In addition, Kibble is providing its own systemic support, psychological advice and consultation to professionals who assist victims or witnesses, such as social workers, teachers and the third sector.

The charity also hopes to work with other support services to uncover partnerships and provide training where required.

Jim Gillespie, Chief Executive Officer at Kibble, said: “Crime and violence can have a massive ripple effect on a young person’s development – whether they are a victim or a witness. We’re talking about children as young as five experiencing or witnessing violence and abuse, so it’s absolutely vital we provide them with an open door to support services that can help them on the road to recovery. However, we know that is not always the case.

“The SAFE service will help fill that void and allow young people – and professionals – easy access to industry leading support and guidance that is tailored to the needs of the individual.

“We are really proud to have been awarded funding to deliver this essential service.”

Professionals can access the service and receive bespoke support and training so that they can support young people in their care more fully.

The programme has been funded by The Scottish Government Victim Centred Approach Fund for an initial period of three years.

Justice Secretary, Keith Brown, said: “The Scottish Government’s Victim Centred Approach Fund delivers a key Programme for Government commitment to ensure victims’ rights are at the heart of the justice system and to improve the advice, information and support available to them.

“Every child victim or witness has the right to consistent and holistic support, to access specialist services and to recover from their experiences.

“SAFE Service continues to build on work already underway to improve the lives of children, young people, adults and families have access to the trauma-informed support they need to avoid the risk of further trauma and more serious long-term consequences.”

Those concerned about a young person and would like to make a referral to the SAFE service can email safe@kibble.org or call 0141 471 1850.

Referral forms can be accessed here.

