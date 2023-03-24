The Scottish Government and COSLA have agreed £50 million in funding to local authorities over the next three years for the refurbishment of children’s play parks.
In Edinburgh the sums provided for this purpose will double this year to £811,000, rise to £1.2 million next year and £2.027 million in financial year 2025/26.
This is transformational funding and we have asked the council to tell us where it will be spent.
Children’s Minister, Clare Haughey, visited Figgate Park in Edinburgh with pupils from Duddingston Primary School on Thursday.
Ms Haughey said: “Playing outdoors has huge benefits for children’s physical and mental wellbeing, and play parks ensure children can access high quality safe environments free of charge as families grapple with the cost of living crisis.
“This funding will support local communities to take forward their plans to improve play parks for children in their area.”
The City of Edinburgh Council had a plan for improving its play park facilities dated 2011-16. Certainly it marked out then where the improvements had to be made.
We will continue to press the council for an answer about what this extra cash will mean for the city and where it will be used to best effect.
Meantime you can read the historic report here:
