Tommy Sheppard, MP for Edinburgh East, is hosting a free advice event with key local and national organisations to help constituents through the current cost of living crisis on Friday 31 March 2023.

The event at The Ripple Project, 198 Restalrig Road South, EH7 6DZ will run on a drop-in basis from 11am to 1pm.

Representatives from Citizens Advice Edinburgh, Social Security Scotland, Home Energy Scotland, Age Scotland and the Edinburgh Food Project will be on hand to offer practical support and expertise on a range of issues including money and debt advice, welfare and benefits, energy costs, and personal finances.

The advice event follows a similar one hosted by the MP last October last year when more than 80 people attended from the Craigmillar area of the city.

It also comes as polling carried out by Survation in partnership with campaign group 38Degrees revealed the stark impact of rising costs imposed on households in recent months, with findings showing in Edinburgh East that:

• 21% of people have missed rent payments in the last six months

• 32% of people haven’t been able to afford to turn the heating on

• 21% of people fear they may have to use a foodbank

Mr Sheppard said:“With each passing day, we see new figures which highlight how devastating this crisis is for households. I’m determined to do everything I can to support those who are struggling, and ensure they have the information they need to tackle the rising cost of living.

“From practical ways to save money on your energy bills to signposting you towards extra money you may be eligible for, the organisations invited have been chosen to cover a range of problems that ordinary families are facing right now.

“We shouldn’t need to have events like this, because our Government in Westminster ought to be doing something about it. Instead, at a time when households desperately need help, they are withdrawing vital support and imposing real-term cuts to incomes.

“That’s why it’s more important than ever that people know that help and support is available – I’d encourage anyone struggling with the cost of living to attend this free advice event.”

Jamie Gray, Centre Manager for Home Energy Scotland, added: “We’re looking forward to meeting and supporting lots of people at this cost of living event.

“With more people now worrying about their energy bills, our advisors will be there to give advice on ways you can reduce your energy use and save money on your bills. They will also be able to look at whether you would be eligible for any grants or funding that can help make your home more energy efficient which will lower your energy bills.

“If you aren’t able to make it along to the event, we can still support you. Just give us a call on 0808 808 2282 or email us via our website at homeenergyscotland.org/contact.”

