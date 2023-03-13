Jacob Hook (pictured) completes a powerful Monarchs Academy line-up to challenge for the National Development League this season.

He joins Kyle Bickley in a strong spearhead at the top of the Armadale-based team and Jacob will double up between the Monarchs and Monarchs Academy which will boost his track time in 2023.

A change to eligibility rules for the National Development League has opened the door for Jacob’s participation with limited UK based Commonwealth riders now able to take part.

Monarchs Academy manager Scott Wilson revealed: “The slight relaxation of the rules is fantastic news for Jacob and for us as a club.

“It gives the Academy side another top rider in the league who will push Kyle all the way for the no.1 race jacket and gives Jacob an additional 14 meetings on his calendar.

“At this stage of his development, it is all about track time and the more o f that he can get in a competitive environment the better. Jacob is a terrific signing for the Academy.”

With Jacob Hook and Kyle Bickley filling the top spots in the Monarchs Academy team, and the reserve berths in the Monarchs’ Championship side, there is terrific continuity between the teams which showcases the ambition of the Academy set up to provide a pathway for young riders to develop.

Edinburgh Monarchs Academy: Kyran Lyden, Mickie Simpson, Alex Spooner, Adam Roynon, Dayle Wood, Kyle Bickley, Jacob Hook.

