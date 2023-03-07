Hibernian FC has appointed Edinburgh lawyer, Malcolm McPherson, as the Club’s Non-Executive Chairman and financier, Kathrin Hamilton, as Non-Executive Vice-Chairman.

McPherson has had a long-term affiliation with the club and was nominated for the role by the Gordon Family. This was supported by the Board at a meeting earlier today.

A highly respected figure in the Edinburgh and Scottish business community, Malcolm previously held the role of Chairman between 1999 and 2002. He has also served on the Board of Directors during two periods 1998-2002 and 2020-present.

Away from Hibernian FC, the leading corporate lawyer with Addleshaw Goddard has vast experience as a non-executive director and has served as chairman of many businesses and organisations.

The Club has also confirmed the appointment of Kathrin Hamilton as Non-Executive Vice-Chairman. Like Malcolm, Kathrin was appointed to the Board by Ronald J Gordon in 2020, and has also been playing a significant role in the growth of Hibernian Women since 2019.

A partner at Baillie Gifford & Co and Chair of Baillie Gifford Overseas Limited, she is highly regarded within Edinburgh’s financial community.

The Club is also delighted that both Kit and Ian Gordon have also agreed to join the Club’s Board of Directors.

Malcolm McPherson said: “I was privileged to know Ron as a friend, as well as a Board colleague, and so I’m proud that Kit, and the wider Gordon Family, have trusted me to continue implementing Ron’s vision for the Football Club.

“We will keep the Club moving forward with ambition and drive as Ron would’ve wanted. While it is a very difficult time for everyone at the Club, we have an excellent Board, Chief Executive, Executive Team, and great teams at both Easter Road and Hibernian Training Centre so we can face the future with absolute confidence, thanks in large part to what Ron had put in place.”

On the appointment of Malcolm McPherson, The Gordon Family commented: “We are pleased that Malcolm has accepted our nomination to become the Club’s Non-Executive Chairman.

“Malcolm has great experience in legal, business, and has a real passion for this Football Club. He and Ron were incredibly close and shared a similar ambition and vision for Hibernian FC.

“He will be a great contributor to the Club and, in support of the Board of Directors and Ben Kensell, in taking Ron’s plan forwards.”

