With some of the greatest rugby rivalries being played at BT Murrayfield this month, Edinburgh Trams urge fans to avoid being stuck in traffic on matchdays by making the most of the city’s tram system.
Service frequency will be increased to every three minutes, both before and after Scotland take the field against two of Europe’s top rugby teams.
The first match kicks off on Sunday, March 12, with the Scots taking on Ireland and anyone heading for the game can take advantage of the operator’s special rugby ticket offers, which have already proved popular with fans travelling for previous internationals.
Priced from £1.80 for those under 16 and £3.40 for adults, they offer even greater value for money and can be bought online and printed out or downloaded onto a smart device before travel.
Edinburgh Trams’ Managing Director, Lea Harrison, said: “We’re always looking at ways to help fans have the best possible match-day experience, and that includes allowing customers to pre-purchase their tickets ahead of each fixture.
“As well as saving money and the hassle of finding a parking spot in the city centre, by taking the tram they can avoid the inevitable congestion on the day. Those driving from beyond Edinburgh can leave their cars at Ingliston Park & Ride, which is free of charge, before enjoying a swift and convenient journey to the Murrayfield tram stop.”
On Saturday, 18 March 18, Scotland will be looking to achieve another win over Italy following a bonus-point victory last year, and further details about the Guinness Six Nations Championship can be found here.
<strong>National triumphs for Edinburgh ping pong pair</strong>
There was a great deal of success for players associated with Murrayfield Table Tennis Club at the recent Scottish National table tennis Championships. Faye Leggett was the winner of the women’s singles, while Calum Morrison battled past several strong players to take the men’s event. Held at Bell’s Sports Centre in Perth, this two-day tournament,…
Continue Reading <strong>National triumphs for Edinburgh ping pong pair</strong>
Cocktails for charity at Dakota
Luxury hotel group Dakota Hotels have revealed their International Women’s Day charity cocktail list – inspired by their very own female team members – and in partnership with Girls Out Loud and Women’s Fund for Scotland. In honour of International Women’s Day on 8 March, Dakota Hotels have created a bespoke, limited-edition cocktail menu celebrating…
Jardine’s bill to tackle online abuse against women
Edinburgh West MP Christine Jardine has tabled a Bill in the UK Parliament calling for action to tackle online abuse against women and girls, and other minority groups. Just ahead of International Women’s Day 8 March, the Liberal Democrat presented a bill that would require social media companies to publish new reports detailing what they are…
Continue Reading Jardine’s bill to tackle online abuse against women
Physical activity is key to social prescribing model approach
Physical activity key to social prescribing model approach. New paper calls on leadership and policy to deliver significant change Sixty leading health specialists and politicians have joined calls for an overhaul to Scotland’s approach to social prescribing – with an urgent need to step up physical activity interventions. Movement for Health (MFH) – a coalition…
Continue Reading Physical activity is key to social prescribing model approach
LifeCare warmly welcomes new support in response to emergency appeal
LifeCare Edinburgh and Hibernian Community Foundation announce partnership benefitting local older people Hibernian Community Foundation has announced an exciting new partnership with local older people’s charity LifeCare. The renowned charity provides positive care for hundreds of older people every day but is struggling to cope with unprecedented demand for its services. LifeCare launched an emergency appeal…
Continue Reading LifeCare warmly welcomes new support in response to emergency appeal
First Coast celebrates two decades of serving good food
First Coast is first choice with many Edinburgh diners for two decades. Now the restaurant is celebrating 20 years in business. The secret of success for Dalry Road’s neighbourhood bistro is their no fuss setting and exceptional service, coupled with “interesting & robust flavours”. To celebrate we are running a competition with First Coast here…
Continue Reading First Coast celebrates two decades of serving good food