With some of the greatest rugby rivalries being played at BT Murrayfield this month, Edinburgh Trams urge fans to avoid being stuck in traffic on matchdays by making the most of the city’s tram system.

Service frequency will be increased to every three minutes, both before and after Scotland take the field against two of Europe’s top rugby teams.

The first match kicks off on Sunday, March 12, with the Scots taking on Ireland and anyone heading for the game can take advantage of the operator’s special rugby ticket offers, which have already proved popular with fans travelling for previous internationals.

Priced from £1.80 for those under 16 and £3.40 for adults, they offer even greater value for money and can be bought online and printed out or downloaded onto a smart device before travel.

Edinburgh Trams’ Managing Director, Lea Harrison, said: “We’re always looking at ways to help fans have the best possible match-day experience, and that includes allowing customers to pre-purchase their tickets ahead of each fixture.

“As well as saving money and the hassle of finding a parking spot in the city centre, by taking the tram they can avoid the inevitable congestion on the day. Those driving from beyond Edinburgh can leave their cars at Ingliston Park & Ride, which is free of charge, before enjoying a swift and convenient journey to the Murrayfield tram stop.”

On Saturday, 18 March 18, Scotland will be looking to achieve another win over Italy following a bonus-point victory last year, and further details about the Guinness Six Nations Championship can be found here.

Like this: Like Loading...