As the announcement of the full cabinet was made just a short time ago, it confirmed that the Scottish Greens’ co-leaders have been re-appointed to The Scottish Government by the new First Minister Humza Yousaf.

Lorna Slater MSP continues as Minister for Green Skills, Circular Economy and Biodiversity. Patrick Harvie remains in post as Minister for Zero Carbon Buildings, Active Travel and Tenants’ Rights.

Both were first appointed as ministers in 2021 as part of the Bute House Agreement in which the Scottish Greens agreed to enter government.

Lorna Slater MSP said: “I am delighted that we are at the forefront of delivering the green change that is so vital.

“I have been proud to oversee record funding for wildlife and nature, as well as an end to new incinerators, vital steps towards delivering our ground-breaking Deposit Return Scheme, a new national park and a Circular Economy Bill, and transformative investments in recycling services across Scotland.”

“But our work is only just getting started. I am looking forward to working with Humza Yousaf and the rest of the team to build on these successes and deliver even more for the people of Scotland and our environment.”

Patrick Harvie MSP, said: “In my first 18 months as a minister I have published a New Deal for Tenants, which will deliver rent controls and new rights, on top of emergency protection for tenants.

“I have overseen two years of record funding for walking, wheeling and cycling, with much more to come. And I have set in motion the biggest ever programme to transform the way we heat and insulate our homes and buildings.

“So I am delighted to be able to build on this work as a minister, making sure it delivers the benefits for people and for planet that we so urgently need. I look forward to working with our First Minister and my new ministerial colleagues to build that fairer, greener Scotland.”

