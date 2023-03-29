As the announcement of the full cabinet was made just a short time ago, it confirmed that the Scottish Greens’ co-leaders have been re-appointed to The Scottish Government by the new First Minister Humza Yousaf.
Lorna Slater MSP continues as Minister for Green Skills, Circular Economy and Biodiversity. Patrick Harvie remains in post as Minister for Zero Carbon Buildings, Active Travel and Tenants’ Rights.
Both were first appointed as ministers in 2021 as part of the Bute House Agreement in which the Scottish Greens agreed to enter government.
Lorna Slater MSP said: “I am delighted that we are at the forefront of delivering the green change that is so vital.
“I have been proud to oversee record funding for wildlife and nature, as well as an end to new incinerators, vital steps towards delivering our ground-breaking Deposit Return Scheme, a new national park and a Circular Economy Bill, and transformative investments in recycling services across Scotland.”
“But our work is only just getting started. I am looking forward to working with Humza Yousaf and the rest of the team to build on these successes and deliver even more for the people of Scotland and our environment.”
Patrick Harvie MSP, said: “In my first 18 months as a minister I have published a New Deal for Tenants, which will deliver rent controls and new rights, on top of emergency protection for tenants.
“I have overseen two years of record funding for walking, wheeling and cycling, with much more to come. And I have set in motion the biggest ever programme to transform the way we heat and insulate our homes and buildings.
“So I am delighted to be able to build on this work as a minister, making sure it delivers the benefits for people and for planet that we so urgently need. I look forward to working with our First Minister and my new ministerial colleagues to build that fairer, greener Scotland.”
Full Scottish Government ministerial team now appointed
Following the appointment of Cabinet Secretaries earlier today, First Minister Humza Yousaf has now appointed the remainder of his ministerial team. First Minister Humza Yousaf and Deputy First Minister and Minister for Finance, Shona Robison ©2023 The Edinburgh Reporter The Scottish Cabinet will have 10 Cabinet Secretaries, including the First Minister, and will be supported…
Continue Reading Full Scottish Government ministerial team now appointed
EAST LOTHIAN: Developers to pay £1.3m towards education for new houses
Developers building a new housing estate in an East Lothian village will pay £1.3 million towards additional primary and secondary school accommodation, under an agreement with the council. Bellway Homes was initially granted planning permission for 86 houses and four flats on the western edge of Elphinstone in December. The application came back to East…
Continue Reading EAST LOTHIAN: Developers to pay £1.3m towards education for new houses
WEST LOTHIAN: Hours cut for recycling centres
All five remain open but opening hours almost halved West Lothian’s five recycling centres are to have their opening hours and staff numbers cut in half – in a bid to maintain the service despite savage budget cuts. The centres will be open for 144 hours a week – down from 280 – and nine…
Continue Reading WEST LOTHIAN: Hours cut for recycling centres
Cabinet omission criticised by transport union
Following the announcement of Humza Yousaf’s first Cabinet earlier on Wednesday, the Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association (TSSA) has criticised the First Minister for omitting to appoint a Cabinet Secretary for Transport. The rail and transport union TSSA has condemned as ‘utterly astonishing’ the decision by Scotland’s new First Minister, Humza Yousaf, not to have a…
Continue Reading Cabinet omission criticised by transport union
Police investigating Easter Road assault last year
Police Scotland has released images of a man they believe may be able to assist them with their ongoing enquiries into an assault which happened at the Hibernian Football Club stadium on Easter Road in Edinburgh on 7 August 2022. The man is described as white, with short dark hair and stubble wearing a dark…
Continue Reading Police investigating Easter Road assault last year
Opposition parties react to new cabinet
As you would expect the opposition parties have lots to say about the new cabinet, particularly, that as it stands there is scant mention of local government or transport. The new Deputy First Minister Shona Robison confirmed to the BBC this afternoon that she will have responsibility for local government in her role both as…