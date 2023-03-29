Following the appointment of Cabinet Secretaries earlier today, First Minister Humza Yousaf has now appointed the remainder of his ministerial team.
The Scottish Cabinet will have 10 Cabinet Secretaries, including the First Minister, and will be supported by 18 Junior Ministers. This confirms that Scottish Green MSPs Lorna Slater and Patrick Harvie both retain the same ministerial positions.
All are listed below:
First Minister Humza Yousaf
Minister for Drugs and Alcohol Policy Elena Whitham
Minister for Independence Jamie Hepburn
Minister for Cabinet and Parliamentary Business George Adam
Deputy First Minister and Cabinet Secretary for Finance Shona Robison
Minister for Community Wealth and Public Finance Tom Arthur
Minister for Local Government Empowerment and Planning Joe FitzPatrick
Cabinet Secretary for NHS Recovery, Health and Social Care Michael Matheson
Minister for Public Health and Women’s Health Jenni Minto
Minister for Social Care, Mental Wellbeing and Sport Maree Todd
Cabinet Secretary for Education and Skills Jenny Gilruth
Minister for Children, Young People and Keeping the Promise Natalie Don
Minister for Higher and Further Education and Minister for Veterans Graeme Dey
Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero and Just Transition Màiri McAllan
Minister for Transport Kevin Stewart
Cabinet Secretary for Wellbeing Economy, Fair Work and Energy Neil Gray
Minister for Small Business, Innovation and Trade Richard Lochhead
Minister for Energy Gillian Martin
Minister for Green Skills, Circular Economy and Biodiversity (who will also work alongside the Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero and Just Transition) Lorna Slater
Minister for Zero Carbon Buildings, Active Travel and Tenants’ Rights (who will also work alongside the Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice) Patrick Harvie
Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs, Land Reform and Islands Mairi Gougeon
Cabinet Secretary for Constitution, External Affairs and Culture Angus Robertson
Minister for Culture, Europe and International Development Christina McKelvie
Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice Shirley-Anne Somerville
Minister for Equalities, Migration and Refugees Emma Roddick
Minister for Housing Paul McLennan
Cabinet Secretary for Justice and Home Affairs, Angela Constance
Minister for Victims and Community Safety Siobhian Brown
The Scottish Parliament will be asked to approve the new Ministerial appointments on Thursday, and a more detailed breakdown of ministerial responsibilities will be confirmed in due course.
Green co-leaders are back in government
As the announcement of the full cabinet was made just a short time ago, it confirmed that the Scottish Greens’ co-leaders have been re-appointed to The Scottish Government by the new First Minister Humza Yousaf. Lorna Slater MSP continues as Minister for Green Skills, Circular Economy and Biodiversity. Patrick Harvie remains in post as Minister…
EAST LOTHIAN: Developers to pay £1.3m towards education for new houses
Developers building a new housing estate in an East Lothian village will pay £1.3 million towards additional primary and secondary school accommodation, under an agreement with the council. Bellway Homes was initially granted planning permission for 86 houses and four flats on the western edge of Elphinstone in December. The application came back to East…
Continue Reading EAST LOTHIAN: Developers to pay £1.3m towards education for new houses
WEST LOTHIAN: Hours cut for recycling centres
All five remain open but opening hours almost halved West Lothian’s five recycling centres are to have their opening hours and staff numbers cut in half – in a bid to maintain the service despite savage budget cuts. The centres will be open for 144 hours a week – down from 280 – and nine…
Continue Reading WEST LOTHIAN: Hours cut for recycling centres
Cabinet omission criticised by transport union
Following the announcement of Humza Yousaf’s first Cabinet earlier on Wednesday, the Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association (TSSA) has criticised the First Minister for omitting to appoint a Cabinet Secretary for Transport. The rail and transport union TSSA has condemned as ‘utterly astonishing’ the decision by Scotland’s new First Minister, Humza Yousaf, not to have a…
Continue Reading Cabinet omission criticised by transport union
Police investigating Easter Road assault last year
Police Scotland has released images of a man they believe may be able to assist them with their ongoing enquiries into an assault which happened at the Hibernian Football Club stadium on Easter Road in Edinburgh on 7 August 2022. The man is described as white, with short dark hair and stubble wearing a dark…
Continue Reading Police investigating Easter Road assault last year
Opposition parties react to new cabinet
As you would expect the opposition parties have lots to say about the new cabinet, particularly, that as it stands there is scant mention of local government or transport. The new Deputy First Minister Shona Robison confirmed to the BBC this afternoon that she will have responsibility for local government in her role both as…