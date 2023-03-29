Following the appointment of Cabinet Secretaries earlier today, First Minister Humza Yousaf has now appointed the remainder of his ministerial team.

First Minister Humza Yousaf and Deputy First Minister and Minister for Finance, Shona Robison ©2023 The Edinburgh Reporter

The Scottish Cabinet will have 10 Cabinet Secretaries, including the First Minister, and will be supported by 18 Junior Ministers. This confirms that Scottish Green MSPs Lorna Slater and Patrick Harvie both retain the same ministerial positions.

Meet the new Scottish Cabinet Secretaries⬇️



ℹ️ Those new to the Cabinet will be formally appointed with agreement of @ScotParl and approval by His Majesty The King on Thursday 30 March.



Find out more at https://t.co/P9a7Xy0VBF pic.twitter.com/oVkJljRSwg — Scottish Government (@scotgov) March 29, 2023

All are listed below:

First Minister Humza Yousaf

Minister for Drugs and Alcohol Policy Elena Whitham

Minister for Independence Jamie Hepburn

Minister for Cabinet and Parliamentary Business George Adam

Deputy First Minister and Cabinet Secretary for Finance Shona Robison

Minister for Community Wealth and Public Finance Tom Arthur

Minister for Local Government Empowerment and Planning Joe FitzPatrick

Cabinet Secretary for NHS Recovery, Health and Social Care Michael Matheson

Minister for Public Health and Women’s Health Jenni Minto

Minister for Social Care, Mental Wellbeing and Sport Maree Todd

Cabinet Secretary for Education and Skills Jenny Gilruth

Minister for Children, Young People and Keeping the Promise Natalie Don

Minister for Higher and Further Education and Minister for Veterans Graeme Dey

Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero and Just Transition Màiri McAllan

Minister for Transport Kevin Stewart

Cabinet Secretary for Wellbeing Economy, Fair Work and Energy Neil Gray

Minister for Small Business, Innovation and Trade Richard Lochhead

Minister for Energy Gillian Martin

Minister for Green Skills, Circular Economy and Biodiversity (who will also work alongside the Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero and Just Transition) Lorna Slater

Minister for Zero Carbon Buildings, Active Travel and Tenants’ Rights (who will also work alongside the Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice) Patrick Harvie

Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs, Land Reform and Islands Mairi Gougeon

Cabinet Secretary for Constitution, External Affairs and Culture Angus Robertson

Minister for Culture, Europe and International Development Christina McKelvie

Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice Shirley-Anne Somerville

Minister for Equalities, Migration and Refugees Emma Roddick

Minister for Housing Paul McLennan

Cabinet Secretary for Justice and Home Affairs, Angela Constance

Minister for Victims and Community Safety Siobhian Brown

The Scottish Parliament will be asked to approve the new Ministerial appointments on Thursday, and a more detailed breakdown of ministerial responsibilities will be confirmed in due course.

First Minister Humza Yousaf appoints his first cabinet ©2023 The Edinburgh Reporter

Like this: Like Loading...