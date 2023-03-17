Mother’s Day treats

For those of you celebrating with your mum there are lots of ideas of things to do together and where to take her, or someone you think of as a mum for a treat.

New rules for short term lets

All owners of short-term lets in Edinburgh are legally required to obtain a new short-term let licence from The City of Edinburgh Council.

Owners who were already operating a short-term let before 1 October 2022 have until 1 October this year to apply for a licence. They can continue to operate whilst their application is being determined. New owners from 1 October 2022, who wish to set up and operate a short-term let for the first time, are required to apply and obtain a licence before they can accept bookings or receive guests.

The new licence will require the property owner to meet a set of mandatory conditions – many of which are already best practice within the sector, or required by existing law. The new legislation introduces mandatory standards for all short-term lets in Scotland.

Catriona and the Dragon

The world premiere of a community opera will take place in East Lothian next month.

Dunbar Parish Church on Wednesday 5 April 2023 at 4pm and 7.15pm

Conductor Sian Edwards conducts a wonderful ensemble cast featuring former Scottish Opera Emerging Artists Catriona Hewiston (soprano) and Arthur Bruce(baritone) with internationally acclaimed British American dramatic mezzo and local East Lothian resident Andrea Baker (Sing Sistah Sing!) in her first Scottish operatic role.

They are joined by young local singer Nora Trew-Rae, Kodaly-trained youth chorus Dunbar Voices, a community chorus of local adults, young people and children and an orchestra of young musicians from theEast Lothian Instrumental Music Servicesupported by professional musicians from McOpera and the Maxwell Quartet and alumni of the National Youth Orchestra of Scotland.

Tickets here

Andy Arthur – in person

We have included some of Andy Arthur’s fabulous threads from his website Threadinburgh as print articles in our newspaper. Now you can see the man in person.

He will appear at an Edinburgh World Heritage event on 29 March. Book now.

It's with trepidation that you're all invited to my talk for @EdinburghWH (in person or online) where I'll show you some of mid-18th c. Edinburgh as Paul Sandby saw it.

📆 – Wed 29 Mar, 6PM

⛪ – St. Mark's Unitarian Church

🎟️ – details in the 🔗 https://t.co/p6C9XWv9mx pic.twitter.com/k3G2kiA5dW — Andy Arthur – threadinburgh.scot (@cocteautriplets) March 15, 2023

