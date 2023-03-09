By Election in Corstorphine/Murrayfield today
Voting takes place today in the Corstorphine/Murrayfield ward where there is one councillor place vacant. The other two councillors are both LibDem and the Liberal Democrats are very confident of returning Fiona Bennett a first time candidate as the third councillor. The west of Edinburgh is a bit of a Liberal Democrat oasis with an MSP and an MP already representing the area. In Drumbrae/Gyle Ward there are two Liberal Democrats and one SNP councillor, and in Almond Ward there are three Liberal Democrats and one SNP councillor.
In total there are currently 12 Liberal Democrat councillors elected in 2022. In last year’s local government election the Liberal Democrats received 50% of the First Preference votes with SNP trailing in second place with just under 20%. The election uses the Single Transferable Vote system ranking all candidates by numbered preference. It is aimed at giving better local representation in the area.
There is a good explanation of how it works on the Electoral Reform Society website here.
This is where the votes will be cast and the count will take place at Waverley Court from 10pm this evening with a result expected just after midnight. We will be at the count and will try to bring you a flavour of what is happening then.
|Polling Place
|Polling District(s)
|Murrayfield Parish Church Hall
|WC06D WC06C NC06L
|Saughton Crescent Scout Hall
|WC06G
|BT Murrayfield, Up and Under
|WC06H
|Corstorphine St Ninians Church Hall
|WW06A
|St Annes Parish Church Hall
|WW06B
|19th Craigalmond Scout Hall
|WW06E
|Corstorphine Library
|WW06F
|Carrick Knowe Parish Church Hall
|WW06I
|Tesco Extra Corstorphine
|WW06K
All of our interviews with candidates are on a dedicated page here. The candidates are:
- Scottish Liberal Democrats – Bennett, Fiona
- Scottish Family Party: Pro-Family, Pro-Marriage, Pro-Life – Fettes, Richard
- Scottish Conservative and Unionist – Findlay, Hugh
- Independent – Gregson, Pete
- Independent – Miller, Elaine
- Scottish Labour Party – Parker, Richard
- Scottish National Party (SNP) – Rutherford, Donald
- Scottish Libertarian Party – Smith, Gary
- Scottish Green Party – Young, Chris
Granton Station re-opening
The B-listed Granton Station which has been restored in a £4.75 million project will be officially opened on Saturday 11 March at 11am.
The building was constructed between 1898 and 1904 with later 20th century alterations. The National Transport Trust describe the building like this: “It is built in plain Edwardian classical design with Baroque pediment out of red brick with contrasting yellow brick and ashlar sandstone dressings. It has bays divided on all sides by giant yellow brick pilasters with fluted ashlar capitals and slightly projecting red brick pedestals with ashlar coping; red brick entablature above with ashlar architrave and eaves cornice. Yellow brick basket arches to ground floor windows; stone sills throughout. The interior contains a wide flight of stone steps leading down to ground floor from slightly higher entrance. A narrower curved stone staircase adjoins to the north of the present entrance – formerly the route taken by workers at the gasworks between the train that transported them here and the site itself.”
The renovation has been funded partly by Scottish Government’s regeneration capital grant funding and town centre funding. The work has created a high quality workspace and the derelict land in front has been formed into a public square to be used by residents and visitors. This is a key part of the Granton Waterfront regeneration project. Around 450 homes have been built at Western Villages, and a further 150 new affordable homes will be constructed on the former Silverlea care home site.
The National Transport Trust will unveil a red Transport Wheel signifying that this is a place of interest in transport terms. Read more about the history of Granton Station here.
North Edinburgh on film
The Guardian collaborated with Screen Education Edinburgh to produce a film about the story of Edinburgh residents bringing the local festival back to life. Far from the Royal Mile this local gala tradition has become lost, but local activist Willie Black and many volunteers did something about it.
National Lottery funding for Edinburgh community groups
More than 30 organisations have been chosen to receive grants from the National Lottery Community Fund. These are both large and small organisations and the amounts differ in each case. It is pleasing to see the Corstorphine Community Centre getting a substantial amount of £98,550 which will take them one step closer to the planned Community Asset Transfer.
