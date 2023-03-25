And a good time was had by all, despite using one of the least friendly routes for cyclists – the newly tramlines Leith Walk.

There was only one incident of a driver becoming a bit annoyed with the large group of cyclists, with their music, bicycle bells and general good cheer.

The purpose of the ride is to reclaim the space for cyclists, get to know parts of the city less travelled and meet other cyclists while having fun.

Three councillors attended today’s ride – Cllr Vicki Nicolson, SNP, Cllr Jack Caldwell, LibDem and Cllr Chas Booth, Scottish Greens. A veritable rainbow of representation.

Photo © 2023 Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com
Photo © 2023 Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com
Photo © 2023 Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com
On Leith Walk Photo © 2023 Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com
Photo © 2023 Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com
Cllrs Vicki Nicolson and Jack Caldwell showing a bit of cross-party collaboration Photo © 2023 Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com
Photo © 2023 Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com
Photo © 2023 Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Charlene latest Scotland recruit for Home International

Meet proud mum-of-three Charlene Stoker who has joined Edinburgh-based Buffy McAvoy in Scotland’s ladies sea fishing team for the Home Internationals in Wales in the summer. Previously, she has gone on regular fishing trips with her family, normally providing juice, biscuits and sandwiches for kids Hollie, Abbie and Jay, as well as husband Michael. The 40-year-old has…

Continue Reading Charlene latest Scotland recruit for Home International

Twenty new jobs on offer at Herringbone’s new restaurant and bar

A recruitment drive has just begun to hire 20 new staff ahead of the opening of the new Herringbone bar and restaurant on London Road at Royal Terrace Gardens. The Herringbone bar and restaurant is poised to attract customers to its newest location, handy for Edinburgh Playhouse or Easter Road. Buzzworks Holdings, which owns the…

Continue Reading Twenty new jobs on offer at Herringbone’s new restaurant and bar

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.