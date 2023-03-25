Viaplay Elite League: Glasgow Clan 5, Nottingham Panthers 8; Dundee Stars 4, Guildford Flames 6; Cardiff Devils 4, Fife Flyers 0

Scotland’s three teams in the Viaplay Elite League all skidded to defeat. Fife Flyers slipped to a 4-0 reverse at Cardiff Devils. They held the Welsh combine for the opening session but lost the next two 2-0 and were outshot 37-18 overall.

Glasgow Clan went down 8-5 at Braehead, losing the first session 3-2, winning the second 3-2 but letting in thee unanswered goals in the third, two in four minutes.

Dundee Stars let slip a 3-0, first-period lead to Guildford Flames who won the middle session 4-1 and the third 2-0 to complete a night of misery for Scots ice hockey fans.

The results mean that Clan are still in the eighth and final play-off spot with 35 points from 53 games. Fife are three points adrift with a game in hand and Stars have 29 points from 51 games.

Sunday’s sees only Dundee in action and they are at Guildford Flames, face-off 18.00

PICTURE: Library picture of Fife v Cardiff courtesy of the Viaplay Elite League

