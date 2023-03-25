Meet proud mum-of-three Charlene Stoker who has joined Edinburgh-based Buffy McAvoy in Scotland’s ladies sea fishing team for the Home Internationals in Wales in the summer.

Previously, she has gone on regular fishing trips with her family, normally providing juice, biscuits and sandwiches for kids Hollie, Abbie and Jay, as well as husband Michael.

The 40-year-old has also attended international matches before, supporting the kids who all fish for the Tartan team.

But now, the busy mum will swop her support role having agreed to make her debut for Scotland in the Home Internationals at the Welsh seaside resort of Pwllheli in early July.

It’s a massive step from borrowing husband Michael’s fishing gear to actually wearing a Scotland shirt, but she has splashed the cash to buy a rod and reels so she is ready to take part in the extensive training regime before the big event.

Charlene admits to being nervous at taking on the role after a regular member of the squad opted out to look after her new baby.

But she is also excited about the challenge and would love to help the squad emulate last year’s achievement when they claimed the silver medal in the event at Weymouth in Dorset.

It’s a bonus that Charlene knows other members of last year’s squad including Largs-based Gill Coutts so a bond is already there which, she agrees, will help.

The women’s international is fished in the same week as the men’s, juniors and youth events so Charlene would probably have been in Pwllheli anyway with her children likely to be picked for the junior squads.

