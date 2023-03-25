The University of Edinburgh men’s hockey team have won the prestige Vase silverware, contested by teams in the British Universities and Colleges Sports (BUCS) league, for the second year running.

But the students, coached by Scottish international, Hamish Imrie, had to do it the hard way, coming from 2-0 down in the final with only nine minutes left against Nottingham University.

Alex Wilson and then skipper Ian McFadden levelled the scores with three minutes left, the captain’s strike coming from a penalty corner, and Edinburgh kept their cool to win the penalty shootout 4-2 and retain the trophy, goalkeeper Charlie Gates making two crucial saves.

Imrie said it was a great achievement for the squad who were the first university team in Scotland to play in the BUCS Premiership.

PICTURE: The University of Edinburgh students celebrate their win. Picture supplied by Hamish Imrie

