Following the announcement of Humza Yousaf’s first Cabinet earlier on Wednesday, the Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association (TSSA) has criticised the First Minister for omitting to appoint a Cabinet Secretary for Transport.

The new SNP leader revealed his Cabinet earlier today with the Transport brief he himself once held, now missing – despite issues relating to the delivery of new CalMac Ferries, as well as ScotRail and the Caledonian Sleeper service coming into public hands.

First Minister Humza Yousaf appoints his first cabinet ©2023 The Edinburgh Reporter

Interim TSSA General Secretary Peter Pendle said: “The omission of a Cabinet Secretary for Transport is an utterly astonishing decision from Humza Yousaf and shows anything but a steady hand.

“Our union is in dispute with ScotRail over on-call working and now have no Cabinet lead to liaise with on this matter. The fact is it seems transport has been shunted aside by the SNP government, despite their commitment to Net Zero carbon.

“If they really cared about the future of our railways and buses, or indeed making our ferries work as they should for our island communities, then this decision should be revisited.

“A green public transport network run for the people, in public hands, must be a priority for any progressive Scottish government, and needs a Cabinet level role to push that forward.”

First Minister Humza Yousaf along with Deputy First Minister and Finance Secretary, Shona Robison at Bute House ©2023 The Edinburgh Reporter

