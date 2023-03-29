Following the announcement of Humza Yousaf’s first Cabinet earlier on Wednesday, the Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association (TSSA) has criticised the First Minister for omitting to appoint a Cabinet Secretary for Transport.
The rail and transport union TSSA has condemned as ‘utterly astonishing’ the decision by Scotland’s new First Minister, Humza Yousaf, not to have a Transport Cabinet Secretary in his team.
The new SNP leader revealed his Cabinet earlier today with the Transport brief he himself once held, now missing – despite issues relating to the delivery of new CalMac Ferries, as well as ScotRail and the Caledonian Sleeper service coming into public hands.
Interim TSSA General Secretary Peter Pendle said: “The omission of a Cabinet Secretary for Transport is an utterly astonishing decision from Humza Yousaf and shows anything but a steady hand.
“Our union is in dispute with ScotRail over on-call working and now have no Cabinet lead to liaise with on this matter. The fact is it seems transport has been shunted aside by the SNP government, despite their commitment to Net Zero carbon.
“If they really cared about the future of our railways and buses, or indeed making our ferries work as they should for our island communities, then this decision should be revisited.
“A green public transport network run for the people, in public hands, must be a priority for any progressive Scottish government, and needs a Cabinet level role to push that forward.”
Green co-leaders are back in government
Full Scottish Government ministerial team now appointed
Opposition parties react to new cabinet
As you would expect the opposition parties have lots to say about the new cabinet, particularly, that as it stands there is scant mention of local government or transport. The new Deputy First Minister Shona Robison confirmed to the BBC this afternoon that she will have responsibility for local government in her role both as…