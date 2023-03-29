Police Scotland has released images of a man they believe may be able to assist them with their ongoing enquiries into an assault which happened at the Hibernian Football Club stadium on Easter Road in Edinburgh on 7 August 2022.

The man is described as white, with short dark hair and stubble wearing a dark green/brown top.

Police Constable Luke Wilson said: “Officers are keen to speak to the man in the images as they believe he will be able to assist with their enquiries.

“The man pictured or anyone who recognises him, or anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101. Alternatively, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where you can give information anonymously.”

