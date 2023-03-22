Popular Edinburgh artist, Mark Kirkham, otherwise known as the Edinburgh Sketcher will be their Artist in the Window on Sunday 26 March.

Southside gallery Art & Craft Collective will entertain passers by and visitors to the gallery from 2.30pm to 4 pm. Mark will be drawing, chatting and showing all visitors a selection of his sketchbooks from the past ten years when he has been drawing Edinburgh.

The picture shows a sketch he made of the exterior of Art & Collective to support local businesses during lockdown.

RV Petrel – Police say enquiries continue

Police Scotland have issued an update on the incident in Imperial Dry Dock on Wednesday morning. Officers were called around 8.35am on Wednesday, 22 March, 2023, following a report of a ship becoming dislodged from its dry dock in Edinburgh.Emergency services attended at the location at Imperial Dock, Leith, and a multi-agency response was co-ordinated…

Continue Reading RV Petrel – Police say enquiries continue

Drug users to be interviewed about proposed drug checking services

Edinburgh Council is about to hold interviews with drug users in a bid to understand how substance checking services in the city could reduce risk of overdose. Drug deaths hit a record high in the Capital when figures were last released, with 109 fatalities linked with drug use in Edinburgh in 2021, up from 95…

Continue Reading Drug users to be interviewed about proposed drug checking services

First Minister offers apology over historic forced adoptions

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has delivered a formal apology in Holyrood on Wednesday afternoon to those affected by ‘cruel’ historical adoption practices. Many thousands of women – most of them young and unmarried – were forced to give up their babies for adoption until as late as the 1970s. The First Minister said the forced…

Continue Reading First Minister offers apology over historic forced adoptions

Brunton Theatre closed as ‘crumbling concrete’ found in roof

East Lothian’s main theatre venue remains closed after safety concerns were raised over its roof. The Brunton Theatre, in Musselburgh, shut down all its performance areas while surveys are carried out to assess the building.East Lothian Council, which owns the building, said it had found Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC) had been used in roof…

Continue Reading Brunton Theatre closed as ‘crumbling concrete’ found in roof

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.