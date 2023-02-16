Steven Noon was sentenced to 16 years and six months imprisonment at the High Court in Livingston on Thursday.

He was found guilty on 19 December 2022, in connection with serious sexual assaults and assaults against a number of women. The offences occurred on various dates between 1999 and 2021 in the Edinburgh, East Lothian and Aberdeen areas.

Detective Inspector Ben Leathes based at Dalkeith CID said: “I hope the sentencing today provides some measure of closure for the victims of Steven Noon and gives confidence to anyone who is experiencing, or who has experienced abuse to come forward, knowing that we will do everything we can to arrest the perpetrators and achieve justice.

“Sexual abuse of any kind has no place in our society and any reports made to Police Scotland will be robustly investigated.

“If you are experiencing abuse, or know someone who is, please contact us directly or through our partner agencies. We will take action, no matter the timescale.”

