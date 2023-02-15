Save the Date for this year’s Pedal on Parliament on 22 April 2023.

It takes place in Edinburgh with a route to be confirmed but will meet at Chambers Street as it did last year.

The message to all politicians is to keep listening to cyclists and make Scotland a cycle-friendly country.

There are many benefits in health and well-being as well freed for our children. The ride will be family-friendly and the ride will – subject to permission from the City of Edinburgh Council – go all the way to The Scottish Parliament.

If you can help POP with the organisation or distributing flyers then get in touch. hello@pedalonparliament.org

Pedal on Parliament 2022. Photo: © 2022, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

