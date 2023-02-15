Save the Date for this year’s Pedal on Parliament on 22 April 2023.

It takes place in Edinburgh with a route to be confirmed but will meet at Chambers Street as it did last year.

The message to all politicians is to keep listening to cyclists and make Scotland a cycle-friendly country.

There are many benefits in health and well-being as well freed for our children. The ride will be family-friendly and the ride will – subject to permission from the City of Edinburgh Council – go all the way to The Scottish Parliament.

If you can help POP with the organisation or distributing flyers then get in touch. hello@pedalonparliament.org

Pedal on Parliament 2022. Photo: © 2022, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Robotic systems to keep humans safe from harm

Edinburgh-based Touchlab is working with another company, BOW, to develop robotic systems which will remove people from harm in battlefield situations or when decommissioning nuclear sites. The software is being developed by BOW to control any robot in a wide range of scenarios, and Touchlab which has created touch-sensitive artificial “skin” for robots to feedback…

Continue Reading Robotic systems to keep humans safe from harm

