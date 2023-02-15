Viewcraig Street death
A 19-year-old man has been arrested and charged following the death of 18-year-old Lewis McCartney on Sunday in Dumbiedykes. The 19-year-old man will appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court later today.
New chef for Ondine
Ondine Oyster & Grill in Edinburgh have appointed a brand new Head Chef. The award-winning seafood restaurant are delighted to welcome Chef Jake Hassall to the Ondine family, joining Roy Brett and his team.
Jake grew up in East London and has previously worked in a number of top restaurants in Scotland and London, including The Galvin brothers Michelin starred La Chapelle, The Pompadour by Galvin, The Strathearn at Gleneagles Hotel, and most recently Head Chef at Martin Wishart’s Michelin starred Leith restaurant. Jake was also a finalist in the 2021 Roux Scholarship.
Jake’s CV includes a long list of fantastic restaurants, having most recently worked as Head Chef with Roy’s good friend Martin Wishart, in Edinburgh.
A moment’s silence
The Uk Government has announced a national minute’s silence which will take place at 11am on Friday 24 February to mark the one year anniversary of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is expected to lead the nation in silence from Downing Street.
This national moment of reflection is intended to offer the UK public the chance to pay tribute to the courage of the Ukrainian people and demonstrate the UK’s unwavering solidarity with the country.
The government is encouraging individuals and organisations across the UK to participate.
Since the war began, thousands of Ukrainians have been killed defending their freedom from Russia’s appalling onslaught. Millions more have been forced from their homes, with 114,400 Ukrainians finding refuge in the UK under the Homes for Ukraine Scheme.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “As we approach the anniversary of Russia’s barbaric and deplorable invasion of Ukraine, as a nation we pay tribute to the incredible bravery and resilience of the Ukrainian people.
“Russia’s unjustifiable attack brought war and destruction to our continent once again, and it has forced millions from their homes and devastated families across Ukraine and Russia.
“I am incredibly proud of the UK’s response, and throughout this past year, the UK public have shown their true generosity of spirit and their enduring belief in freedom.”
Ukraine invasion one year on
As part of the programme of events which are taking place around 24 February which marks one year since the dawn raids which began an invasion of Ukraine, there will be an afternoon event at St Cuthbert’s in Princes Street Gardens on Saturday.
The gala concert and Craft Fair will be held in support of Ukraine. Music, painting workshops, handmade items, and all proceeds go towards helping the people of Ukraine.
Ukrainian and Scottish musicians have come together for a fundraising gala concert to show their support for Ukraine and make a musical statement of solidarity with all Ukrainians. They will perform classical, folk and modern music for you.
The concert will take place from 4pm to 6pm and will be opened by special guest speakers.
Before the concert the talents of various artists and craft makers will be on display at the Lammermuir Hall and all paintings or crafts are up for sale to support Ukrainians.
There will be a Photo exhibition “The Portrait of a Soldier”- a series of photos with soldiers who fought against Russia at the East of Ukraine since 2014.
Photo exhibition and Art & Craft Fair begin at 12pm.
Please subscribe to The Edinburgh Reporter
Today would be a good day to buy a subscription to The Edinburgh Reporter monthly newspaper as our February paper is now with our stockists in various locations in the city.
Among others all branches of Farmer Autocare have papers as well as Birthlink on Lower Gilmore Place, and both Leith and Central Libraries.
If you are able to subscribe, then it would help us to keep our online coverage free to access, and also ensure the future of our newspaper for this coming year. And if you do, then thank you.
Buy a subscription here or click the image below.
Robotic systems to keep humans safe from harm
Edinburgh-based Touchlab is working with another company, BOW, to develop robotic systems which will remove people from harm in battlefield situations or when decommissioning nuclear sites. The software is being developed by BOW to control any robot in a wide range of scenarios, and Touchlab which has created touch-sensitive artificial “skin” for robots to feedback…
Continue Reading Robotic systems to keep humans safe from harm
Pedal on Parliament – Save the Date
Save the Date for this year’s Pedal on Parliament on 22 April 2023. It takes place in Edinburgh with a route to be confirmed but will meet at Chambers Street as it did last year. The message to all politicians is to keep listening to cyclists and make Scotland a cycle-friendly country. There are many…
Government makes a fifth offer to teachers
The Scottish Government has confirmed a fifth offer to teacher has been made and considered by COSLA at a late afternoon meeting. Most teachers will receive a rise in salaries of 11.5% in April if the new pay offer is accepted. The deal – the fifth offered to teaching unions – means an overall increase…
First Fringe shows announced and tickets on sale now
For those of you who like to plan ahead this news is for you. The big producers have announced their first Fringe shows for this year between 2 and 28 August and all tickets for these are on sale now. Assembly From Gyles Brandreth to Susie McCabe and Frank Skinner, Assembly have comedy in bucketloads,…
Continue Reading First Fringe shows announced and tickets on sale now
Firefighters will travel free on Friday on Edinburgh Trams
Fire and Rescue Service personnel are being offered free tram travel to help them pay their respects to a fellow firefighter. Barry Martin was critically injured during a large scale fire at the former Jenners building last month and died in hospital a few days later. Members of the public are expected to gather on…
Continue Reading Firefighters will travel free on Friday on Edinburgh Trams
Man charged after Viewcraig Street death
A 19-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of another teenager in Edinburgh. The 18-year-old who died can be named as Lewis McCartney. He was found with serious injuries on Viewcraig Street around 3.45am on Sunday, 12 February. He was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh but died a…