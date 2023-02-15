Viewcraig Street death

A 19-year-old man has been arrested and charged following the death of 18-year-old Lewis McCartney on Sunday in Dumbiedykes. The 19-year-old man will appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court later today.

Lewis McCartney who was found severely injured in Viewcraig Street on Sunday morning

Viewcraig Street where officers were conducting a fingertip search on Monday 13 February. PHOTO ©2023 The Edinburgh Reporter

New chef for Ondine

Ondine Oyster & Grill in Edinburgh have appointed a brand new Head Chef. The award-winning seafood restaurant are delighted to welcome Chef Jake Hassall to the Ondine family, joining Roy Brett and his team.

Jake grew up in East London and has previously worked in a number of top restaurants in Scotland and London, including The Galvin brothers Michelin starred La Chapelle, The Pompadour by Galvin, The Strathearn at Gleneagles Hotel, and most recently Head Chef at Martin Wishart’s Michelin starred Leith restaurant. Jake was also a finalist in the 2021 Roux Scholarship.

Jake’s CV includes a long list of fantastic restaurants, having most recently worked as Head Chef with Roy’s good friend Martin Wishart, in Edinburgh.

A moment’s silence

The Uk Government has announced a national minute’s silence which will take place at 11am on Friday 24 February to mark the one year anniversary of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is expected to lead the nation in silence from Downing Street.

This national moment of reflection is intended to offer the UK public the chance to pay tribute to the courage of the Ukrainian people and demonstrate the UK’s unwavering solidarity with the country.

The government is encouraging individuals and organisations across the UK to participate.

Since the war began, thousands of Ukrainians have been killed defending their freedom from Russia’s appalling onslaught. Millions more have been forced from their homes, with 114,400 Ukrainians finding refuge in the UK under the Homes for Ukraine Scheme.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “As we approach the anniversary of Russia’s barbaric and deplorable invasion of Ukraine, as a nation we pay tribute to the incredible bravery and resilience of the Ukrainian people.

“Russia’s unjustifiable attack brought war and destruction to our continent once again, and it has forced millions from their homes and devastated families across Ukraine and Russia.

“I am incredibly proud of the UK’s response, and throughout this past year, the UK public have shown their true generosity of spirit and their enduring belief in freedom.”

Ukraine invasion one year on

As part of the programme of events which are taking place around 24 February which marks one year since the dawn raids which began an invasion of Ukraine, there will be an afternoon event at St Cuthbert’s in Princes Street Gardens on Saturday.

The gala concert and Craft Fair will be held in support of Ukraine. Music, painting workshops, handmade items, and all proceeds go towards helping the people of Ukraine.



Ukrainian and Scottish musicians have come together for a fundraising gala concert to show their support for Ukraine and make a musical statement of solidarity with all Ukrainians. They will perform classical, folk and modern music for you.

The concert will take place from 4pm to 6pm and will be opened by special guest speakers.

Before the concert the talents of various artists and craft makers will be on display at the Lammermuir Hall and all paintings or crafts are up for sale to support Ukrainians.

There will be a Photo exhibition “The Portrait of a Soldier”- a series of photos with soldiers who fought against Russia at the East of Ukraine since 2014.

Photo exhibition and Art & Craft Fair begin at 12pm.

