The local community living near Newhailes House owned by National Trust for Scotland have submitted artworks to be exhibited in a marquee in the Stables Courtyard in February.
The remit was to show their love and affection for the Palladian Mansion house and surrounding estate.
The artwork was restricted to a ten-inch by ten-inch canvas although artists could use a medium of their own choice.
The art is for sale with a 10% donation going to the Trust.
Dixie Sudron, National Trust for Scotland Events Manager at Newhailes, said: “We’re really excited to launch the Newhailes Squared art exhibition at the end of the month as a celebration of the local community who support us here throughout the year. Many local residents have been visiting the property with their families for years, so it holds a special place in people’s hearts, and we wanted the artwork to celebrate this.
“We asked for people to submit their works of art to understand what Newhailes means to them, and holding the exhibition is a great way to showcase this love and affection for the estate as well as supporting our Nature, Beauty and Heritage for Everyone strategy and our objective to be a leading provider of inspiring heritage visitor experiences.”
Promotions announced at Thomas & Adamson
Director Heather Holbrook has been promoted to partner at the construction and property firm. Thomas & Adamson. Heather has worked for the firm for around ten years and led on some of the company’s highest profile projects. She joined as a graduate quantity surveyor and has since become a prominent leader as a mentor for…
Celebrating Lust for Life at the Voodoo Rooms
Former bass-player with both Iggy Pop and Tin Machine, Tony Fox Sales, is marking 45 years since the album Lust for Life was released with a tour which includes a date in Edinburgh next month. This is the first time Sales has toured in the UK since 1991. With an all-star line-up, Sales is joined…
Continue Reading Celebrating Lust for Life at the Voodoo Rooms
Staycationing in Cumbria is just a short distance away
City dwellers seeking a Cumbria bolthole might like to head for Camelot Holiday Park at Longtown near Carlisle where the latest luxury development, The Paddocks, is now selling from its third phase. Current available properties include a stunning Willerby Manor at £69,000, a spacious design with a traditional layout which adds chic and modern touches…
Continue Reading Staycationing in Cumbria is just a short distance away
Budget plans do not add up at City Chambers
Finance officers at The City of Edinburgh Council have failed to put forward a balanced budget for the year ahead, it is understood. Councillors are just a couple of weeks away from voting on the capital’s annual spending plans and will have to close a gap of nearly £80 million. However draft proposals to be…
Continue Reading Budget plans do not add up at City Chambers
Neilson confident ahead of Rangers clash
Robbie Neilson believes Hearts can rock Rangers under the Tynecastle lights when the sides clash in the cinch Scottish Premiership on Wednesday (kick-off 19.45). The manger (pictured in training) believes he has a great group of players and added: “We are capable of putting on a show.” Third-placed Hearts have 39 points from 23 league…
Strike action in Edinburgh
On Wednesday it was the turn of the PCS Union, one of the biggest in the UK with more than 100,000 members, to take strike action. The strikers call for a 10% pay rise, pensions justice, job security and no cuts in redundancy terms. The union said that they “have carried out sustained action in…