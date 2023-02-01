The local community living near Newhailes House owned by National Trust for Scotland have submitted artworks to be exhibited in a marquee in the Stables Courtyard in February.

The remit was to show their love and affection for the Palladian Mansion house and surrounding estate.

The artwork was restricted to a ten-inch by ten-inch canvas although artists could use a medium of their own choice.

The art is for sale with a 10% donation going to the Trust.



Dixie Sudron, National Trust for Scotland Events Manager at Newhailes, said: “We’re really excited to launch the Newhailes Squared art exhibition at the end of the month as a celebration of the local community who support us here throughout the year. Many local residents have been visiting the property with their families for years, so it holds a special place in people’s hearts, and we wanted the artwork to celebrate this.



“We asked for people to submit their works of art to understand what Newhailes means to them, and holding the exhibition is a great way to showcase this love and affection for the estate as well as supporting our Nature, Beauty and Heritage for Everyone strategy and our objective to be a leading provider of inspiring heritage visitor experiences.”

Adriana Demotes

Anna Dalziel

Ann Marie O’Neill

Eileen Moore

Ella McGrory





Like this: Like Loading...