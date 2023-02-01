Robbie Neilson believes Hearts can rock Rangers under the Tynecastle lights when the sides clash in the cinch Scottish Premiership on Wednesday (kick-off 19.45).

The manger (pictured in training) believes he has a great group of players and added: “We are capable of putting on a show.”

Third-placed Hearts have 39 points from 23 league games. Rangers have 55 points from the same number of league outings and the Ibrox side have won four of their last five games, drawing the other.

Hearts have won three and drawn two of their last five fixtures and have scored 42 goals and shipped 31. Rangers have scored 53 and let in 22.

It’s the first time the Glasgow side will have visited Tynecastle under new manager Michael Beale however he was a former assistant to Steven Gerrard when the Liverpool legend was in charge at Ibrox.

Another piece of news from Tynecastle is that striker Stephen Humphrys is set to remain at Hearts until the end of the season.

