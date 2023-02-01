On Wednesday it was the turn of the PCS Union, one of the biggest in the UK with more than 100,000 members, to take strike action.

The strikers call for a 10% pay rise, pensions justice, job security and no cuts in redundancy terms.

The union said that they “have carried out sustained action in targeted areas which is building pressure on the employer in the Border Force, RPA, DVSA, DVLA, National Highways and DWP”.

Industrial action is the last resort but the union says the government has not yet discussed their demands and there is no other option.

