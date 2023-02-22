Auld Reekie Roller Derby is a team based in Edinburgh, which trains in Leith.

The team is positioned number 14 in the European Championships ranking and they are now taking part in the 5 Nations championships which include England, Wales, Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Our first game will be a home game hosted by Auld Reekie in Dalkeith Sports centre, with teams coming from Leeds, Sheffield and Nottingham on 25 March 2023 from 12.30 untl 5.00pm. There is seating for around 200 people, cakes, stalls and a burrito food truck by Bonnie Burrito.

The team is promoting selling the tickets in advance as it is cheaper than at the door.

A spokesperson said: “Bring your keep cups for coffee and tea, bring cash to support the Edinburgh Food Project and to help us fund our travels and maintenance.”

TICKETS HERE

