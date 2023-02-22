Sir Rod Stewart will stay over for one more night in the capital this summer. Tickets for his first date have sold so well that a second date is now added to the tour.

He will perform his classics on 6 and 7 July 2023 on Edinburgh Castle Esplanade.

Rod said: “My favourite memories have been summer nights with a beer or two alongside the best fans in the world.

“I’m impatiently awaiting this summer playing at a variety of special venues – football, cricket and rugby stadiums, estates and castles! We’ll all be dancing under the stars.”

The singer has enjoyed much success. He was lauded as the finest singer of his generation; he’s written several songs that turned into modern standards; earned countless of the industry’s highest awards, among them, two inductions into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the ASCAP Founders Award for songwriting, New York Times bestselling author, Grammy™ Living Legend, and in 2016 he officially became ‘Sir Rod Stewart’ when he was knighted by Prince William at Buckingham Palace, for his services to music and charity.

Partnering with Big Green Coach, the second Edinburgh show pre-sale tickets will be available from Thursday 23rd February 10am HERE and general tickets go on-sale Friday 24th February 10am. All other show dates are available now HERE

VIP Tickets can be purchased via the hospitality partner, Seat Unique, HERE.

