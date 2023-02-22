Sir Rod Stewart will stay over for one more night in the capital this summer. Tickets for his first date have sold so well that a second date is now added to the tour.
He will perform his classics on 6 and 7 July 2023 on Edinburgh Castle Esplanade.
Rod said: “My favourite memories have been summer nights with a beer or two alongside the best fans in the world.
“I’m impatiently awaiting this summer playing at a variety of special venues – football, cricket and rugby stadiums, estates and castles! We’ll all be dancing under the stars.”
The singer has enjoyed much success. He was lauded as the finest singer of his generation; he’s written several songs that turned into modern standards; earned countless of the industry’s highest awards, among them, two inductions into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the ASCAP Founders Award for songwriting, New York Times bestselling author, Grammy™ Living Legend, and in 2016 he officially became ‘Sir Rod Stewart’ when he was knighted by Prince William at Buckingham Palace, for his services to music and charity.
Partnering with Big Green Coach, the second Edinburgh show pre-sale tickets will be available from Thursday 23rd February 10am HERE and general tickets go on-sale Friday 24th February 10am. All other show dates are available now HERE
VIP Tickets can be purchased via the hospitality partner, Seat Unique, HERE.
Live Roller Derby Five Nations Championship in Edinburgh
Auld Reekie Roller Derby is a team based in Edinburgh, which trains in Leith. The team is positioned number 14 in the European Championships ranking and they are now taking part in the 5 Nations championships which include England, Wales, Ireland and Northern Ireland. Our first game will be a home game hosted by Auld…
Continue Reading Live Roller Derby Five Nations Championship in Edinburgh
Councillors remember former colleague Alex Bennett
A minute’s silence was held in memory of former Midlothian councillor and campaigner for miners rights Alex Bennett ahead of a council meeting this week. Tributes were paid by former colleagues who described Mr Bennett as an ‘inspiration’ to those who followed in his footsteps. The ex Labour councillor, who served the people of Dalkeith…
Continue Reading Councillors remember former colleague Alex Bennett
Liberal Democrats protecting school budgets
The Liberal Democrats published their own headlines earlier today on Twitter saying that they would table a full costed council budget to stop cuts to school budgets, address the state of the roads and pavements and invest in parks and improved city cleaning. The council faces having a £76 million deficit but Group Leader Kevin…
Continue Reading Liberal Democrats protecting school budgets
Snooker, film, theatre and music at The Brunton
The Brunton in Musselburgh hosts a variety of live events in the next few days including The National Theatre Live series with a new production of Shakespeare’s Othello, on Thursday 23 February at 7pm. Roy Orbison & The Traveling Wilburys is packed with hits, big screen action and narrative. Friday 24 February at 7.30pm is the date. The Springsteen Sessions are on Saturday 25 February at 7.30pm. The movie Babylon (18), traces the rise…
Continue Reading Snooker, film, theatre and music at The Brunton
Council administration set out their stall ahead of tomorrow’s budget meeting
The Labour administration in Edinburgh have published their proposals for setting the budget at the City Chambers on Thursday. The overarching theme is that this is a responsible budget protecting council services, but there are many mentions of underfunding from The Scottish Government. The Labour administration claims that Edinburgh continues to receive the lowest block…
Continue Reading Council administration set out their stall ahead of tomorrow’s budget meeting
Midlothian rents to increase by 4.8%
Council rent in Midlothian will increase by 4.8 per cent from next month – raising the average weekly rent by £3.54. A meeting of Midlothian councillors on Tuesday approved the new rent rates for its tenants after they failed to reach a consensus during a public consultation. Council house residents were asked whether they wanted…