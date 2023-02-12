Maximalism, eye-catching colours and unbridled joy are key themes adorning the inside of David Wilson Homes’ newly launched show home at Cammo Meadows in the north-west of Edinburgh.
As the region’s only three-storey show home, the three-bedroom Ashworth from the five-star housebuilder showcases multifunctional rooms fit for modern family living, designed by leading interior specialists Show Business.
A palette of bold, energetic colours has been used throughout the home, invoking feelings of cheerfulness and happiness – acknowledging a key interior trend for joyful, uplifting and mood boosting spaces recently identified by Wunderman Thompson in its annual trend report.
And with various paint brands proclaiming shades of red as their 2023 “colour of the year”, including Pantone’s Viva Magenta, a deep rose shade was selected for the ground-floor family dining room, working as both a grounding neutral and a touch of drama, complemented by a calming teal shade on the opposite wall. Relaxed textures create a laid-back feel to the room, including wood, soft accessories and fur throws.
Alix Riding, creative account manager at Show Business said: “Personality is key when it comes to styling a three-storey home, due to the vast amount of space. In this particular home we injected some fun and humour into the rooms with styling pieces such as artwork featuring jumping dogs and children’s artwork, as well as canvasses covered with splashes of paint to add a playful element. Pulling colours from wallpapers is a good guide when choosing cushion colours, and don’t be afraid to mix and match different patterns as this adds to the theme of fun and playful.”
Upstairs, subtle touches of maximalist wallpaper make a statement, including animal print in the family bathroom and striped wallpaper on the stairwell. To demonstrate the flexible nature of a three-storey house, the first-floor lounge with Juliet balcony takes an escapist “getaway” style to invoke a sense of calm above the hustle and bustle of family life downstairs.
The main bedroom with en-suite is on the top floor, featuring smooth velvets and panelled walls to create a smart look with a wow factor.
Anne Ross, sales director at David Wilson Homes East Scotland, part of Barratt Developments Scotland, said: “We’re really excited to reveal the east of Scotland’s first ever three-storey show home at Cammo Meadows, featuring three uniquely designed floors created for modern family living and with the latest design trends in mind.
“The house sits within a lovely community in the north-west of Edinburgh, less than ten minutes to the beach and just six miles to the city centre.”
House hunters are welcome to tour the show home at Cammo Meadows to get a feel for the property first-hand, as well as discover the surrounding area. A mix of three and four-bedroom homes are available, with David Wilson Homes offering incentives including up to £30,000 towards a mortgage, deposit or moving and running costs.
Modern building methods and materials also mean owners of new build homes can enjoy savings of up to £2,600 per year on energy bills, according to the HBF “Watt a Save” report published October 2022.
