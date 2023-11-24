At the end of any year many people reflect on the year just past and consider making resolutions to improve our health.

Diets, improved exercise regimes and promises of a better night’s sleep are all favourites for these promises to ourselves, but there is sometimes room in our lives for event bigger lifestyle overhauls.

Accelerated by the pandemic many Scots are now opting to live outside the city – shifting towards a slower pace of life known as ‘Slow Living’.

Similar to the ‘Soft Life’ lifestyle which avoids the ‘always on’ mentality, this calmer approach to life revolves around self-care and connecting with more tranquil environments, such as green spaces and the countryside, to boost physical and mental wellbeing.

Thanks to its scenic surroundings nestled in the Midlothian countryside, Rosewell Meadow by David Wilson Homes, which forms part of Barratt Developments alongside Barratt Homes, may tick all the boxes for those who want to escape the demands of busy city life.

The development of four-bed family homes is near a number of well-regarded schools and has a range of family-friendly activities on its doorstep, including Roslin Glen Country Park, Rosslyn Chapel, the National Mining Museum in Newtongrange and Fort Douglas within Dalkeith Country Park.

Keen gardeners are also a short drive from the Secret Herb Garden, while outdoor pursuits such as horse riding, walking routes and golfing at Whitehill House Golf Course are available nearby.

However, the former mining village is also just seven miles from Edinburgh’s city centre, with Edinburgh City Bypass close by for commuters and those still looking to take advantage of the capital’s bustling shops, restaurants and historic sites.

Starting at £399,995, homes at Rosewell Meadow are available to move into. As an early festive gift, David Wilson Homes is currently offering buyers 5% towards their deposit or mortgage; or a guaranteed buyer with their Part Exchange service. All homes currently for sale include a host of extras and flooring. November reservations will also get a £5,000 John Lewis voucher.

Anne Ross, Sales Director at Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes East Scotland, said: “Rosewell is a location that really does offer the best of both worlds – close enough to commute into the city but far enough away to enjoy a tight knit community and tranquil country life.

“House hunters don’t need to wait months on end either to move into their new property, with many plots at Rosewell Meadow available to move into in time for Christmas. We also have a whole host of incentives to help make the move seamless, making buying a house a breath of fresh air.”

Buyers can visit and view the four-bed Glenbervie show home, now open at Rosewell Meadow. For more information on David Wilson Homes in Scotland, visit www.dwh.co.uk/new-homes/scotland/edinburgh/

