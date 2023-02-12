The first 2023 exhibition at Southside gallery Art & Craft Collective opens on Saturday 18 February.

‘Nature’ by stippling/pointillism artist David Esson contains work inspired by the wildlife around his base in the Highlands. It is his first solo show in Edinburgh.

David’s work engages the viewer directly through his elegantly detailed designs that reflect a deep love of nature, each piece is made entirely out of dots that have been positioned precisely with care. Gorgeous textures and atmospheric depth are all part of this exclusive collection.

David will be in the gallery between 2 and 3.30 pm for the opening to discuss his fascinating process and the inspiration for his work.

The exhibition continues until Saturday 25 March.

Art & Craft Collective 93 Causewayside Edinburgh EH9 1QG

