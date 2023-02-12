A new exhibition will open on 15 March and will showcase the work of photographer, Murray Close.

Close has had a stellar career as a film stills photographer. His first experience on a film set was working with none other than the brilliant Stanley Kubrick on The Shining, the horror film with Jack Nicholson and Shelley Duvall.

As a stills photographer, his first full length feature was on the low budget Withnail and I.  The British cult classic launched Murray’s career as well as those of Richard E Grant and Paul McGann.

Murray has gone on to work on films such as Mission Impossible, The Hunger Games, Harry Potter and The Matrix.

This will be a rare chance to see his work “in the flesh”, and prints will be available for sale with prices ranging from £150-£950.

The exhibition is free and runs from 15 March 2023 until 15 April 2023, Wednesday to Saturday.

Please note opening times can vary so please call if travelling a distance. 07740 870579.

Gallery Close 4B Howe Street Edinburgh EH3 6TD

RIchard E Grant in Withnail & I © Murray Close
PHOTO © Murray Close
Murray Close photographer
PHOTO © Murray Close
PHOTO © Murray Close

