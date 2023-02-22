It is the middle of the week, and almost the end of the month, and this is the day when we begin production on our March newspaper.
If you have any news that absolutely needs to go in our paper then please do get in touch today.
SCOTTISH BUDGET
The Scottish Government’s budget was passed at Holyrood on Tuesday afternoon as set out to parliament by interim Finance Minister, John Swinney MSP.
The budget includes funding for Creative Scotland of £6.6 million which will be a relief for arts organisations, and the amount of funding for local authorities was increased by £223 million to support pay awards to staff. That sum is added to the already announced £570 million included in the local government settlement, taking the total for all 32 local authorities to £13.5 billion out of a total budget of around £57 billion.
Although the financial position of the government remains “exceptionally challenging”, Mr Swinney said that additional funding confirmed by the UK Government only on Tuesday morning had helped him to make some extra cash available.
Hamilton is coming to Edinburgh
The Scottish premiere of the hip hop musical hit Hamilton will be on the stage at the Festival Theatre from 28 February to 27 April 2024. Producer Sir Cameron Mackintosh visited the capital on Tuesday afternoon and directed a very swift photo call after arriving with Capital Theatres CEO, Fiona Gibson. The group of photographers hardly had time to draw breath before he was off again for two interviews – but only with the BBC and STV.
However, thanks to the BBC Local Democracy Reporter scheme we can share the BBC footage with you here:
How to subscribe to The Edinburgh Reporter newspaper
We invite you to support The Edinburgh Reporter by buying a subscription to The Edinburgh Reporter monthly newspaper.
Among others all branches of Farmer Autocare stock our newspapers as well as Birthlink on Lower Gilmore Place, and both Leith and Central Libraries. If you would like to stock our papers then please get in touch.
If you are able to subscribe, then it would help us to keep our online coverage free to access, and also ensure the future of our newspaper for this coming year. And if you do, then thank you very much indeed.
Buy a subscription here or click the image below.
The Council will set its budget on Thursday
The City of Edinburgh Council will meet on Thursday to set its own budget.
The SNP group on the council announced their plans for a graduated increase in council tax using statutory powers which they thought the council had. The group has now been told those plans would be unlawful.
On BBC IPLAYER – The Women Who Changed Modern Scotland
A new TV series The Women Who Changed Modern Scotland, which began on Tuesday evening features many women from Edinburgh.
Over the course of three programmes, this series will tell the stories of key women who have had a role in shaping Scotland over the last 50 years.
Presented by Kirsty Wark, it highlights the women who challenged the status quo in the 1960s and 70s, those who defied sexism to seize new opportunities in the 80s and 90s, and the women who, in more recent years, have stepped up to lead – in politics, in their communities and in the workplace.
The series will feature some well-known names, from First Minister Nicola Sturgeon to Elaine C Smith, but also highlights an extraordinary range of women who may not be famous but whose passion and commitment have changed the lives of everyone in Scotland.
In the first episode, which focuses on the 60s and 70s Kirsty discovers how the mothers of Craigmillar used the arts to revitalise their communities and create new opportunities for their children. Leading the campaign was local woman Helen Crummy, who lived with her family in the Edinburgh estate.
With help from the local community – she spearheaded a children’s arts festival which used creativity to draw attention to local injustices, such as unfair evictions, and which became a template for others in disadvantaged communities across the world.
This new series has been produced in partnership with The Open University (OU) in Scotland, whose consultants on the series included Dr Kim Barker, Senior Lecturer in Law, and Dr Helen O’Shea, Lecturer in History. Dr Valerie Wright, of the University of Glasgow, also acted as a consultant on the series working with Two Rivers Media.
Says Kirsty Wark: “This series will celebrate the monumental achievements of women, many of them unsung, who some quietly, and others shouting from the rafters, did so much to transform the lives of women and men in Scotland and beyond in the last five decades. They campaigned, they cajoled, they sang, they bravely made a path and encouraged others to follow. Whether it was sport, stage, screen or fighting sex discrimination they made modern Scotland.”
The first episode of The Women Who Changed Modern Scotland will go out on the BBC Scotland channel on Tuesday February 21 at 10pm, with all three episodes available to stream now on BBC iPlayer.
ScotHot reveal their 50 Rising Stars
On ScotHot’s 50th Anniversary 50 industry superstars are recognised. A judging panel of industry leaders have revealed ScotHot’s 50 Rising Stars, of the country’s biggest talents. And there are some from Edinburgh on the list: Stefanie Anderson, Bar Manager: Gleneagles Townhouse – Brilliant in Beverage Franck Bruyere, Operations and Sustainability Director: St James Quarter – Rising Up…
UNISON says government “increase” in local government funding is not enough
The Scottish Budget approved on Tuesday included an increase of £100m for councils, but that sum ‘won’t touch the sides’, said UNISON. Commenting on the Scottish government’s announcement of a £100 million cash injection to help settle local government pay disputes, Johanna Baxter, UNISON Scotland’s Head of local government, said:“The announcement of an additional £100m…
Continue Reading UNISON says government “increase” in local government funding is not enough
Peace groups to hold Vigil for Ukraine on Friday
Scottish peace groups will hold a vigil for Ukraine on the first anniversary of Putin’s invasion. On Friday 24 February, Scottish Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament (SCND) will, along with other Scottish peace groups, hold a candlelit vigil to show their support for people in Ukraine. From 4.30-6.30pm peace groups invite people to donate to a…
Continue Reading Peace groups to hold Vigil for Ukraine on Friday
Midlothian Council raise council tax by five per cent
Council tax will rise by five per cent in Midlothian in the year ahead as a last minute agreement among councillors allowing plans to cut council jobs put on hold. Stand alone toilets are to close and there will be a one per cent budget cut across schools as part of measures to plug a £14 million…
Continue Reading Midlothian Council raise council tax by five per cent
West Lothian Council raises council tax by 5.8 per cent
West Lothian Council pulled back from drastic cuts to public transport subsidy and library closures in its budget, but at the cost of a 5.8 percent hike in council tax. A Labour proposal also withdrew high-profile cuts including charging for garden waste collection and changes to school transport. Schools crossing patrols and festive lighting funding have also been…
Continue Reading West Lothian Council raises council tax by 5.8 per cent
Regan speaks out on equal marriage
Ash Regan MSP has issued a statement about her beliefs on equal marriage. This has become a main issue in the SNP leadership campaign following the statement by First Minister hopeful, Kate Forbes MSP, the current Finance Secretary, who said that marriage is for a man and a woman. Ms Forbes is a member of…