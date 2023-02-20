Presidents Day tradition

Later this morning on Presidents’ Day, the White House Historical Association and the U.S. Consulate General Edinburgh will honour the history of Abraham Lincoln and the meaningful leadership his statue at the Old Calton Cemetery represents in a wreath laying ceremony.

Jack Hillmeyer, Consul General, will participate in the ceremony alongside representatives from the Scottish Parliament and Edinburgh Council, and Stewart McLaurin, president of the Association.

This now annual tradition started last year when the Association worked with the U.S. Consulate in Edinburgh to lay a wreath at the Lincoln statue. This year, wreaths will be placed at presidential statues and monuments in the United States and abroad leading up to Presidents’ Day in an expanded global tradition led by the White House Historical Association.

Presidents Day marked with wreath laying in Old Calton Cemetery a new annual event on Monday instigated by the White House Historical Association with Minister for External Affairs Angus Robertson, US Consul General Jack Hillmeyer and City of Edinburgh Councillor, Amy McNeese-Mechan PHOTO ©2022 The Edinburgh Reporter

Opening today

The newest coffee outlet in town is opening from today at a Pinch of Salt in Morningside, in the former police box just outside M&S.

This is the third site which Salt are opening in three years in business. Their other outlets are at their café at 54 – 56 Morningside Road and another police box location in Tollcross where they sell Mr Eion espresso based coffees, Press Healthfoods plant-based products including their smoothies, and Rosevear loose leaf tea and their own baked goodies made by Liv Connolly-Bastock their Head Baker. Open 7am to 3pm.

Corstorphine/Murrayfield by election

Corstorphine High Street

We have interviewed many of the candidates standing for election as the third councillor in Corstorphine/Murrayfield Ward.

But, there are still some would-be councillors who have not been in touch with us. If that is you then please contact us as soon as possible to arrange to meet for an interview.

Edinburgh Science Festival

The Edinburgh Science Festival published its extensive programme last week at the museum and called on the whole city to back the theme “Let’s Experiment!”.

Timed to coordinate with the school holidays events run from 1 to 16 April at many venues in the city including the City Art Centre.

Edinburgh Science Festival is the first and one of the most respected science festivals in the world, taking place over the Easter holidays, between 1 and 16 April. Known for producing world-class live events, this year’s Festival invites everyone to get hands-on with science and embrace the concepts of experimentation, innovation, creativity, curiosity and invention that lie at the heart of its 2023 theme – Let’s Experiment! www.sciencefestival.co.uk The photo features Stephanie Maia with daughter Valentina (age 7) experimenting with dry ice at Summerhall, one of the Festival venues.

