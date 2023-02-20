Presidents Day tradition
Later this morning on Presidents’ Day, the White House Historical Association and the U.S. Consulate General Edinburgh will honour the history of Abraham Lincoln and the meaningful leadership his statue at the Old Calton Cemetery represents in a wreath laying ceremony.
Jack Hillmeyer, Consul General, will participate in the ceremony alongside representatives from the Scottish Parliament and Edinburgh Council, and Stewart McLaurin, president of the Association.
This now annual tradition started last year when the Association worked with the U.S. Consulate in Edinburgh to lay a wreath at the Lincoln statue. This year, wreaths will be placed at presidential statues and monuments in the United States and abroad leading up to Presidents’ Day in an expanded global tradition led by the White House Historical Association.
Watch out for photos and video later today.
Opening today
The newest coffee outlet in town is opening from today at a Pinch of Salt in Morningside, in the former police box just outside M&S.
This is the third site which Salt are opening in three years in business. Their other outlets are at their café at 54 – 56 Morningside Road and another police box location in Tollcross where they sell Mr Eion espresso based coffees, Press Healthfoods plant-based products including their smoothies, and Rosevear loose leaf tea and their own baked goodies made by Liv Connolly-Bastock their Head Baker. Open 7am to 3pm.
Corstorphine/Murrayfield by election
We have interviewed many of the candidates standing for election as the third councillor in Corstorphine/Murrayfield Ward.
But, there are still some would-be councillors who have not been in touch with us. If that is you then please contact us as soon as possible to arrange to meet for an interview.
editor@theedinburghreporter.co.uk
Edinburgh Science Festival
The Edinburgh Science Festival published its extensive programme last week at the museum and called on the whole city to back the theme “Let’s Experiment!”.
Timed to coordinate with the school holidays events run from 1 to 16 April at many venues in the city including the City Art Centre.
Teenager lands dream role at campervan company
Teenager is on the road to success as he kicks off career at Scottish firm. An employee-owned campervan converter business has welcomed its latest recruit to the team – which will see him join a long string of successful apprentices that have gone on to secure permanent roles. Car enthusiast Jake Haynes, has embarked on…
Continue Reading Teenager lands dream role at campervan company
Major championship coming up for budding pipers
Edinburgh schools set to take centre stage in just three weeks The countdown is on for 121 schools set to compete in one of the nation’s biggest piping and drumming events. In less than a month’s time, thirteen schools from the Edinburgh will blow up a storm at the Scottish Schools Pipe Band Championship (SSPBC),…
Continue Reading Major championship coming up for budding pipers
Foxlake creating giant obstacle course this summer
Scotland’s first-ever wakeboarding park and 5-Star VisitScotland outdoor adventure hub, Foxlake Adventures in Dunbar has unveiled plans for a giant floating obstacle course due to open in the summer, with the creation of 20 new full and part-time jobs. More than 100 metres of inflatable playground with at least 20 Ninja Warrior-style features including Tyre Run,…
Continue Reading Foxlake creating giant obstacle course this summer
Lighting up The Causey this month
This month the Causey Development Trust (CDT) is to host a one-off event and community art installation inspired by local school children when artworks will be animated and projected across historic buildings in South Edinburgh. On Tuesday 28 February the event is the culmination of a community art project carried out by CDT steering group…
Friends Group and cemetery lodge owner at loggerheads
Phillipa Berry owns Dalry Cemetery Lodge and thought this would be a peaceful place to live. But now she is involved in an ongoing legal dispute with The City of Edinburgh Council over a shared repair of a boundary wall. She has also alleged harassment and breaches of her privacy by the Friends Group who…
Continue Reading Friends Group and cemetery lodge owner at loggerheads
Antarctic rower sets new world records
Jamie Douglas-Hamilton prescribed himself the perfect remedy for getting over open heart surgery in August 2022. He has just finished rowing 407 miles across the Southern Ocean and Scotia Sea in Antarctica. The intrepid Scot set eight Guinness World Records while doing so, three of which are world firsts in the record books. The three…