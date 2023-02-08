TRIBUTES
The tributes to Firefighter Barry Martin who died after injuries sustained in a large scale fire at Jenners last month have been accumulating outside the store on Princes Street.
Funeral arrangements are still being made. The last time a firefighter died in Edinburgh the funeral of Ewan Williamson who died in a fire at The Balmoral Bar (now Benson’s) on Dalry Road was held at St Giles Cathedral in 2009, and we believe the same kind of arrangements will be made on this occasion.
MILLIONS COULD HAVE BEEN SAVED ON NORTH BRIDGE REPAIRS
If the council had closed North Bridge completely to traffic it could have saved around £5 million it has been revealed. Instead the project has cost more because of traffic management.
The cost of the project has risen to four times as much as originally budget for due to unforeseen extra repairs now required, and the more recent increased cost of materials and labour.
COUNCIL TO REVISIT BAN ON STRIP CLUBS
A controversial decision to ban strip clubs in Edinburgh is set to be revisited by the council, after performers warned it could force them into underground sex work and leave them unable to afford childcare.
The policy to cap the number of sexual entertainment venues at zero, effectively shutting down the capital’s four existing lap dancing bars, is already the subject of a judicial review launched by United Sex Workers (USW).
CHARITY FUND OPEN
The £3m Household Hardship Fund is provided by The National Lottery Community Fund and the Scottish Government. It is administered by Corra Foundation and the funding is available for charities and community groups to distribute directly to families and individuals on low income.
This can be through cash or vouchers to help cover costs such as food, fuel, household items and clothing. This funding makes an immediate and vital difference, helping people experiencing extreme poverty across Scotland.
The fund is usually limited to organisations with an annual income less than £100,000. However, it has temporarily been opened to larger organisations providing food aid. This includes food banks or those providing community meals. Organisations with an income of less than £100,000 but not working on food distribution are still encouraged to apply.
https://www.corra.scot/grants/household-hardship-fund/
Corra Foundation exists to make a difference to the lives of people and communities. In 2020 Corra launched a ten-year strategy. It is long term because making a difference on the big challenges will take time. At its heart is the strong belief that when people find their voice, they unlock the power to make change happen.
Neilson is Manager of the Month
Hearts manager, Robbie Neilson, has been named the Scottish Premiership Glen’s Manager of the Month for January 2023. The Tynecastle side were unbeaten during the month, with home victories over Hibernian, St. Mirren and Aberdeen, and draws at St. Mirren and Livingston, to reinforce their position in third place in the league table. Hearts have…
Ryanair introduce six new routes from Edinburgh this summer
As a result of a multimillion pound investment in a new aircraft and additional crew at Edinburgh Airport, Ryanair is announcing six new routes from our capital’s airport this summer. The new routes will take passengers to Belfast, Bournemouth, Cornwall, London Stansted, Rhodes and Venice as well as 63 other destinations in Ireland and Europe.…
Corstorphine/Murrayfield by election – Pete Gregson Independent
Pete Gregson is a name well known in Roseburn. He is still listed as a member of Murrayfield Community Council at present, although he would no doubt have to step down if he is elected to The City of Edinburgh Council. He has been very vocal down the years in his support of the Roseburn…
Final one-bed flat in Wireworks is available now
Luxury flat with allocated parking space available in popular commuter town A property developer is urging potential buyers to act now to secure the last remaining one-bedroom flat at The Wireworks development on the banks of the River Esk. Now down to its final single bed property in block two of the complex this is…
