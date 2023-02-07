The Energy Training Academy, Scotland’s newest LCL Awards-approved training centre, has opened for business in Edinburgh.
Work on transforming a 12,000 square feet warehouse into a state-of-the-art facility built over two floors has been ongoing for the past six months.
As well as interactive training areas for renewables featuring heat pumps and solar energy, bespoke theory training rooms are equipped with the latest interactive digital presentation equipment to provide a unique learning experience.
A phased opening will include a range of domestic and commercial gas safety courses, water safety courses and LPG courses delivered to begin with, and the first series of CCN1 assessments is underway. Dates for renewable energy courses will be confirmed shortly, along with availability of a unique managed learning programme.
Overseeing the new facility technical director Ian Edgeworth will work with his wife Carolynn, who as well as managing the office, will be the lead internal verifier, overseeing candidates’ paperwork prior to submission to LCL Awards, one of the Building Services Engineering (BSE) sector’s foremost certification bodies. It offers qualifications and courses via a network of approved centres located nationwide.
“Watching everything come together has been a great feeling and to now be up and running is a huge milestone for us,” said co-founder Mark Glasgow.
“We have a great team behind us and I genuinely believe this is going to make an enormous impact in the community and help with the worrying skills shortage in the gas and renewables sector.”
The centre, which is located in Dalkeith, will be run as a social enterprise and will eventually also cater for youngsters looking to take their first steps on the journey to a professional qualification.
The academy has a dedicated space for gas engineers to sit their Accredited Certification Scheme (ACS) exams, with an additional four bays replicating a home environment with boilers, gas fires, underfloor piping and attic space to allow practical training.
Co-founder Andrew Lamond added: “This is the only community-focused facility of its kind in Scotland and has been a vision of ours for some time. It’s pleasing to see it really start to come to fruition, especially given the hard work which went in to attaining LCL Awards approval. We believe that by investing in the education and training of our community, we can foster a safer and more sustainable future for all.”
LCL Awards issues certificates and awards qualifications in the following sectors: gas heating, oil heating, energy efficiency, plumbing, electro-technical and renewable technologies.
www.theenergytrainingacademy.com
Plans to cut transition teachers criticised
An Edinburgh teacher has criticised council plans to cut the city’s education budget and cut jobs to save cash, saying that schools are already at breaking point. Papers released ahead of the council budget include proposals to slash millions from education to help plug a £76 million gap. Councillors will meet this month to debate and…
Continue Reading Plans to cut transition teachers criticised
Parisian café chic arrives just in time for Valentine’s Day
Karma Lake of Menteith is bringing Parisian café chic to their guest this Valentine’s Day with a French themed menu, accompanied with Parisian café music by “Les Trois Blondes”, the only band in Scotland specialising in this genre, known as “Bal Musette”. Priced at £35 per person, including a complimentary glass of Prosecco, the delicious…
Continue Reading Parisian café chic arrives just in time for Valentine’s Day
Massive increase in number of Midlothian drivers not wearing seatbelts
The number of Midlothian drivers caught not wearing seatbelts increased by nearly 500% over the last three months of last year, police have confirmed. A report discloses that there had also been a significant rise in penalties issued for using mobile phones while driving as well as speeding, while the number of drink driving offences…
Continue Reading Massive increase in number of Midlothian drivers not wearing seatbelts
Golf tourism award for Strathmore
Strathmore Golf Centre near Alyth is celebrating its fourth major win in six years at the recent Scottish Golf Tourism Awards. The centre, which has the 18 hole 72 par Rannaleroch Golf Course at its heart, together with the nine hole 27 par Leitfie Links course, has once again been named Scotland’s Best Golf Course…
Edinburgh tech company will double in size in the next twelve months
A tech and analytics enabled consulting firm has announced plans to double the number of people working there from 50 to 100 in the next twelve months. Optima Partners says its business has grown by 55% year on year in the last three years, so that its turnover igrew to more than £5.7 million in…
Continue Reading Edinburgh tech company will double in size in the next twelve months
Actors inspired by a visit to the Stevenson statue
The National Theatre of Scotland is presenting Kidnapped in a new production with Ryan J Mackay and Malcolm Cumming as Davie Balfour and Alan Breck Stewart at the Royal Lyceum Theatre. To inspire themselves the two main characters visited Sandy Stoddart’s sculpture of the pair which is situated at Western Corner in Murrayfield. The tale…
Continue Reading Actors inspired by a visit to the Stevenson statue