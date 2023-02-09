The City of Edinburgh Council will work with the fire service to create a memorial to a firefighter who lost his life tackling a huge city centre blaze last month.

Barry Martin died on 27 January from injuries he sustained tackling a fire at the former Jenners department store four days earlier.

Speaking at the City Chambers on Thursday the Lord Provost paid tribute to Mr Martin, who was 38 years-old – and the first Edinburgh firefighter to die in the line of duty in almost 14 years.

Councillors agreed to collaborate with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service to “identify an appropriate form of joint recognition” to honour his life and service.

The full council meeting on Thursday began with a minute’s silence for the firefighter.

The Rt Hon Lord Provost Robert Aldridge said the many tributes which have been left outside Jenners “show how deeply his passing has been felt, both by people throughout the city and by his firefighter colleagues in Edinburgh and right across the country”.

A fundraiser is aiming to raise £10,000 for Mr Martin’s family, and it has been confirmed that his funeral will take place at St Giles Cathedral next Friday.

The Lord Provost continued: “The tributes were sombre and respectful and reflect the quiet admiration and gratitude we all feel for our firefighters who put their health and lives on the line to protect us day after day.

“Thankfully it’s a very rare occurrence indeed for any firefighter these days to lose their life in the course of their duty. That makes the loss of Barry Martin all the more keenly felt by all of us in Edinburgh and I’m sure also by his fellow firefighters.

“I know that his family will be hurting terribly at the loss of a husband and father. But I hope that in time they will gain some comfort from knowing the full extent of the admiration and respect, indeed the pride, this city feels for having had the privilege of being served so well by Barry Martin.

“Firefighter Barry Martin we salute you and thank you for giving your all in service for the people of Edinburgh.”

by Donald Turvill

The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) is a public service news agency. It is funded by the BBC, provided by the local news sector (in Edinburgh that is Reach plc (the publisher behind Edinburgh Live and The Daily Record) and used by many qualifying partners. Local Democracy Reporters cover news about top-tier local authorities and other public service organisations.

Fire at Jenners Edinburgh PHOTO Alan Simpson Photography

Like this: Like Loading...