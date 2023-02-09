The City of Edinburgh Council will work with the fire service to create a memorial to a firefighter who lost his life tackling a huge city centre blaze last month.
Barry Martin died on 27 January from injuries he sustained tackling a fire at the former Jenners department store four days earlier.
Speaking at the City Chambers on Thursday the Lord Provost paid tribute to Mr Martin, who was 38 years-old – and the first Edinburgh firefighter to die in the line of duty in almost 14 years.
Councillors agreed to collaborate with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service to “identify an appropriate form of joint recognition” to honour his life and service.
The full council meeting on Thursday began with a minute’s silence for the firefighter.
The Rt Hon Lord Provost Robert Aldridge said the many tributes which have been left outside Jenners “show how deeply his passing has been felt, both by people throughout the city and by his firefighter colleagues in Edinburgh and right across the country”.
A fundraiser is aiming to raise £10,000 for Mr Martin’s family, and it has been confirmed that his funeral will take place at St Giles Cathedral next Friday.
The Lord Provost continued: “The tributes were sombre and respectful and reflect the quiet admiration and gratitude we all feel for our firefighters who put their health and lives on the line to protect us day after day.
“Thankfully it’s a very rare occurrence indeed for any firefighter these days to lose their life in the course of their duty. That makes the loss of Barry Martin all the more keenly felt by all of us in Edinburgh and I’m sure also by his fellow firefighters.
“I know that his family will be hurting terribly at the loss of a husband and father. But I hope that in time they will gain some comfort from knowing the full extent of the admiration and respect, indeed the pride, this city feels for having had the privilege of being served so well by Barry Martin.
“Firefighter Barry Martin we salute you and thank you for giving your all in service for the people of Edinburgh.”
by Donald Turvill
The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) is a public service news agency. It is funded by the BBC, provided by the local news sector (in Edinburgh that is Reach plc (the publisher behind Edinburgh Live and The Daily Record) and used by many qualifying partners. Local Democracy Reporters cover news about top-tier local authorities and other public service organisations.
New M9 junction at Winchburgh to open on Friday
A new junction, ‘Junction 1B’, has opened for northbound local access on the M9 at Winchburgh, with southbound routes into the village to follow in the next couple of months. In a phased opening, vehicles can now access the northbound routes entering and exiting the M9, with southbound routes in and out of Winchburgh to…
Continue Reading New M9 junction at Winchburgh to open on Friday
Street light faults leave residents in the dark
Edinburgh residents are being “literally” left in the dark as a result of nearly 200 faulty street lights across the capital, a councillor has claimed. Scottish Power has been accused of failing to act over the issue, which it is claimed has been ongoing for more than two years. Cllr Kevin Lang called on the…
Continue Reading Street light faults leave residents in the dark
Council approve the installation of memorial to Jane Haining
Following a campaign initiated by Edinburgh Central SNP MSP, Angus Robertson, The City of Edinburgh Council has agreed to pay for the installation of a Stolperstein or ‘stumbling stone’ memorial to Jane Haining at St Stephen’s Church. Just under 90 years ago, Haining left Edinburgh for Budapest to help Jewish children in the Hungarian capital.…
Continue Reading Council approve the installation of memorial to Jane Haining
Residents say their lifts at Coillesdene House are worn out – and they are too
In a multi-storey building in Coillesdene there are lifts which are not working reliably all of the time. This problem has been ongoing since last November, and continued all the way through Christmas and New Year. Residents, some elderly, have been stuck in the lifts. There are 41 properties in one block, with six council…
Continue Reading Residents say their lifts at Coillesdene House are worn out – and they are too
Swim superstar makes a splash in West Lothian
Athlete dives in to celebrate provider’s commitment to learning to swim Youngsters in West Lothian have participated in a once-in-a-lifetime swim class with Olympic, World & Commonwealth Champion Duncan Scott. Duncan, the UK’s most decorated athlete from the Tokyo Olympic Games, made a splash at Xcite’s Broxburn Sports Centre to celebrate West Lothian Leisure being…
Continue Reading Swim superstar makes a splash in West Lothian
Council Leader’s Taiwan visit given approval
The Council Leader, Cllr Cammy Day will visit Taiwan next month to attend the 2023 Asian Smart City summit in Taipei. He will also engage with representatives from Taipei, Tainan City and Kaohsiung City to explore opportunities to build on the long cultural, scientific and educational relationships between Edinburgh and Taiwan. There will be no…
Continue Reading Council Leader’s Taiwan visit given approval