The 16-day rolling strike continues with action today in the capital’s schools.

Teachers are also striking in South Ayrshire.

Determined teachers brighten up #Edinburgh 🌞

Strikes are a last resort, workers deserve better 💪🏼💪🏽

Scottish Government need to #PayAttention 🧐

@EdinburghEIS @EISUnion pic.twitter.com/8ll2GmUQ60 — Linda Somerville (@lindasomervill) January 25, 2023

There are picket lines at many schools in the city and a rally was held at The Mound earlier when STUC General Secretary Roz Foyer and EIS President Andrene Bamford both spoke to members of the EIS union.

In a letter to the National Education Union, offering solidarity with teachers in England and Wales, EIS General Secretary Andrea Bradley said: “It is testament to the strength of feeling of teachers about what is increasingly perceived as governments’ real contempt for them, dressed up in warm words and sophistry, that in spite of the deliberately restrictive anti-trade union legislation that remains in force, that our respective unions were able to beat the ballot thresholds and achieve industrial action mandates.

“I hope that this will dissuade the governments in England and Wales from seeking to divide teachers and support staff on the issue of pay. Sadly, the Scottish Government for all its claims about its trade union-friendly credentials, is shamefully seeking to do this in Scotland.

“Clearly, there continues to be miscalculation in Scotland of the strength of our members’ resolve, as there does in England and Wales by the UK and Welsh governments; and misjudgement about the moral and financial unacceptability of another real-terms pay cut for education staff.”

