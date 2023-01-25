The 16-day rolling strike continues with action today in the capital’s schools.
Teachers are also striking in South Ayrshire.
There are picket lines at many schools in the city and a rally was held at The Mound earlier when STUC General Secretary Roz Foyer and EIS President Andrene Bamford both spoke to members of the EIS union.
In a letter to the National Education Union, offering solidarity with teachers in England and Wales, EIS General Secretary Andrea Bradley said: “It is testament to the strength of feeling of teachers about what is increasingly perceived as governments’ real contempt for them, dressed up in warm words and sophistry, that in spite of the deliberately restrictive anti-trade union legislation that remains in force, that our respective unions were able to beat the ballot thresholds and achieve industrial action mandates.
“I hope that this will dissuade the governments in England and Wales from seeking to divide teachers and support staff on the issue of pay. Sadly, the Scottish Government for all its claims about its trade union-friendly credentials, is shamefully seeking to do this in Scotland.
“Clearly, there continues to be miscalculation in Scotland of the strength of our members’ resolve, as there does in England and Wales by the UK and Welsh governments; and misjudgement about the moral and financial unacceptability of another real-terms pay cut for education staff.”
Forth Children’s Theatre presents Anything Goes
All aboard the good ship FCT (Forth Children’s Theatre) who will present Anything Goes next month, a musical comedy set aboard an ocean liner bound for London from New York. It will be beautifully wrapped in one of Cole Porter’s magical scores which include songs such as “Anything Goes”, “You’re the Top”, and “I Get a…
Continue Reading Forth Children’s Theatre presents Anything Goes
Two Edinburgh charities receive funding for dementia meeting centres
Heart of Newhaven and Eric Liddell Community are among five Scottish organisations which have been awarded funding from the Meeting Centres Seedcorn Fund to create meeting centres for people affected by dementia. The Meeting Centres Seedcorn Fund is a partnership between The Scottish Government and Age Scotland’s About Dementia project. Meeting Centres offer a social space…
Continue Reading Two Edinburgh charities receive funding for dementia meeting centres
Nault confident ahead of clash with men of Steel
Kamerin Nault has only played three games for Fife Flyers but he is hoping to help the Kirkcaldy club take the first step to clinching a slot in a national cup final for the first time in Wednesday’s (7pm) televised clash with high-flying Sheffield Steelers in the Viaplay Challenge Cup semi-final, first-leg at The Fife…
Continue Reading Nault confident ahead of clash with men of Steel
Bridget Ievers Cox – Exhibition at Summerhall
A major retrospective exhibition has opened at Summerhall and will run until 5 March. Charles MacLean, the whisky expert, explained the background of this exhibition which has a great personal connection for him and his three sons. He welcomed all guests to the preview on Saturday night. Ewan, Charlie, Lachlan and Jamie MacLean at the…
Continue Reading Bridget Ievers Cox – Exhibition at Summerhall
Five things you need to know today
Injured firefighter named Barry Martin aged 38 who was injured in Monday’s fire at Jenner’s The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service have named the firefighter who was seriously injured in Monday’s fire at the former Jenners store and who is in a critical condition in hospital. He is Barry Martin, aged 38, who comes from…
Police seek assistance in connection with assault on Monday
Detectives are appealing for information following an assault in Edinburgh on Monday, 23 January, 2023. Around 2.20am, a 30-year-old man was approached by five men, who struck him with a weapon, in Ferniehill Drive, Edinburgh. The 30-year-old man was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment. Extensive enquiries are ongoing to trace the…
Continue Reading Police seek assistance in connection with assault on Monday