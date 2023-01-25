All aboard the good ship FCT (Forth Children’s Theatre) who will present Anything Goes next month, a musical comedy set aboard an ocean liner bound for London from New York.
It will be beautifully wrapped in one of Cole Porter’s magical scores which include songs such as “Anything Goes”, “You’re the Top”, and “I Get a Kick Out of You.”
This delightful, delicious and de-lovely musical will be directed by Debs Anderson, choreographed by Taylor Doig with musical direction from Peter Leslie and vocal coaching by Erin Munro.
Forth Children’s Theatre was established in 1979 with the aim of encouraging interest and active participation in theatre and drama among young people. Anyone can join the company and no fees are charged making their productions as inclusive as possible.
Many FCT members have gone on to greater things, including theatre director, Niloo-Far Khan, MGA director Marcella MacDonald and actress Harmony Rose Bremner.
They have won a host of Capital Awards and ENDAs but, like many theatre companies, they had to close their doors during Covid-19. They came back with a bang with sell out shows of Oliver! in April 22 and have decided to make the next 12 months a bumper year, starting with a Panto in December, closely followed by this musical classic – Anything Goes which opens in February.
Debs Anderson is thrilled to be taking the helm in this production. She has worked as an actor both on screen and in theatre for a number of years and also has a strong background in teaching dance and drama. Deborah is devoted to developing young, up and coming talent and can’t wait to work with the talented cast members and dedicated production team at FCT.
“The tap numbers in Anything Goes inspired my enthusiasm for dance at a young age. I remember listening to and watching all the great musicals growing up which makes directing this production even more exciting”.
This promises to be a fun-filled evening, fizzing with energy and bursting with song and dance numbers for everyone to enjoy.
Date: 15 – 18 February 2023
Time: 7.30pm with an additional matinee on the Saturday at 2.30pm
Location: R C C G Edinburgh Tabernacle, 41-42 Ferry Rd., Inverleith Gardens, Edinburgh EH3 5PR
Tickets Cost: £15 – Adult, £10 – Concession, Family tickets available
For tickets click the link below:
https://www.forthchildrenstheatre.org/upcoming-shows
