As part of the City Centre West to East Link (CCWEL) the roads in the Wester Coates area are due for some resurfacing which begins this week. With temporary traffic lights planned it will be an area for drivers to avoid for the next four weeks.
The resurfacing of Roseburn Terrace and West Coates is due to start this week beginning on 16 January 2023. This work was delayed from December to reduce the impact on residents and businesses over Christmas and the New Year.
The area of road to be resurfaced is the stretch between Murrayfield Avenue and Devon Place.
Most of the work will be completed off peak, between 7pm and 6am to reduce the overall impact on residents and vehicular traffic. Some of the work will need to be undertaken during peak times, between 6am and 7pm. All these works will require traffic management in the form of temporary traffic lights.
The works schedule is:
- Week of 16 January: Peak and off-peak work with temporary traffic lights.
- Week of 23 January: Peak and off-peak work with temporary traffic lights.
- Week of 30 January: Off-peak work with temporary traffic lights.
- Week of 6 February: Off-peak work with temporary traffic lights.
- Week of 13 February: Off-peak work with temporary traffic lights.
- Week of 20 February: Off-peak work with temporary traffic lights.
Off-peak work, 7pm to 6am, will take place from Monday to Saturday, with no work currently scheduled for Saturday or Sunday nights.
A spokesperson for the CCWEL project said: “We appreciate that this will cause disruption, but it is necessary to make sure we can complete the work safely and efficiently. Your continued co-operation is appreciated regarding this.”
In addition, Haymarket Terrace will be closed for seven months from March
CCWEL advice: “In order to construct the cycleway on Haymarket Terrace we require to divert a Scottish Gas Networks main between Haymarket Yards and Roseberry Crescent. This diversion, and our subsequent works to construct the cycleway in this area, will require a closure of Haymarket Terrace to all eastbound traffic from March to October 2023. During this time there will be a diversion in place via Magdala Crescent, Eglinton Crescent and Palmerston Place.”
Works are currently taking place on Melville Street where the new cycleway is taking shape:
Matheson to call on UK Government to help with moves to net zero
Net Zero & Energy Secretary, Michael Matheson, will give evidence to the Scottish Affairs Committee on Monday afternoon about hydrogen and Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS). He will use the opportunity to urge the UK Government to join The Scottish Government in taking decisive action to enable a move away from fossil fuels. He…
Continue Reading Matheson to call on UK Government to help with moves to net zero
Gorgie City Farm charity in default with regulator
The charity LOVE Learning Scotland which is due to hand back the keys to Gorgie City Farm on Monday is in default with the Charity Regulator OSCR. According to OSCR the charity (SCO45441) is 47 days late in providing financial information by the annual submission deadline. It did not provide the information by 28 November…
Continue Reading Gorgie City Farm charity in default with regulator
Politicians demand action from local shops
Two SNP politicians, Edinburgh Central MSP, Angus Robertson, and Inverleith ward councillor, Vicky Nicolson, have demanded that local shops take action to prevent trolley dumping in local green spaces. Trolleys from a range of shops at a nearby retail park are being lifted and dumped around the local area, chiefly Telford Park and its adjoining…
Coates Crescent Gardens – damage caused to commemorative bench this weekend
One of the benches in Coates Crescent Gardens opposite the tram stop appears to have been damaged in an apparent act of vandalism on Saturday night or Sunday morning. The back of the bench has been broken off, and was found lying with the plaque side face down on the grass. (Had the back been…
Continue Reading Coates Crescent Gardens – damage caused to commemorative bench this weekend
Tommy Smith heads petition to save BBC Scotland programmes from being axed
BBC Scotland has publicised its plans to wind up shows including Classics Unwrapped, Jazz Nights, and Pipeline. But not if Wester Hailes born jazz musician, Tommy Smith, OBE, has anything to do with it. He has begun a petition to save the programmes from the BBC cuts. Smith said: “I say “Now is the Time”…
Continue Reading Tommy Smith heads petition to save BBC Scotland programmes from being axed
Kay’s Bar wins CAMRA award
Kay’s Bar has been awarded the local CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale) Branch’s 2022 Real Ale Quality Award. The New Town pub is well regarded by locals and regulars. The landlord of Kay’s Bar, Fraser Gillespie, said: “We are delighted with this recognition by CAMRA of our commitment to serving a range of quality real ales.”…