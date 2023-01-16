As part of the City Centre West to East Link (CCWEL) the roads in the Wester Coates area are due for some resurfacing which begins this week. With temporary traffic lights planned it will be an area for drivers to avoid for the next four weeks.

The resurfacing of Roseburn Terrace and West Coates is due to start this week beginning on 16 January 2023. This work was delayed from December to reduce the impact on residents and businesses over Christmas and the New Year.

The area of road to be resurfaced is the stretch between Murrayfield Avenue and Devon Place.

Most of the work will be completed off peak, between 7pm and 6am to reduce the overall impact on residents and vehicular traffic. Some of the work will need to be undertaken during peak times, between 6am and 7pm. All these works will require traffic management in the form of temporary traffic lights.

The works schedule is:

Week of 16 January : Peak and off-peak work with temporary traffic lights.

: Peak and off-peak work with temporary traffic lights. Week of 23 January : Peak and off-peak work with temporary traffic lights.

: Peak and off-peak work with temporary traffic lights. Week of 30 January : Off-peak work with temporary traffic lights.

: Off-peak work with temporary traffic lights. Week of 6 February : Off-peak work with temporary traffic lights.

: Off-peak work with temporary traffic lights. Week of 13 February : Off-peak work with temporary traffic lights.

: Off-peak work with temporary traffic lights. Week of 20 February: Off-peak work with temporary traffic lights.

Off-peak work, 7pm to 6am, will take place from Monday to Saturday, with no work currently scheduled for Saturday or Sunday nights.

A spokesperson for the CCWEL project said: “We appreciate that this will cause disruption, but it is necessary to make sure we can complete the work safely and efficiently. Your continued co-operation is appreciated regarding this.”

In addition, Haymarket Terrace will be closed for seven months from March

CCWEL advice: “In order to construct the cycleway on Haymarket Terrace we require to divert a Scottish Gas Networks main between Haymarket Yards and Roseberry Crescent. This diversion, and our subsequent works to construct the cycleway in this area, will require a closure of Haymarket Terrace to all eastbound traffic from March to October 2023. During this time there will be a diversion in place via Magdala Crescent, Eglinton Crescent and Palmerston Place.”

Works are currently taking place on Melville Street where the new cycleway is taking shape:

Melville Street looking west to St Mary’s Cathedral PHOTO ©2023 The Edinburgh Reporter

Looking westbound through the Heras fencing on Melville Street PHOTO ©2023 The Edinburgh Reporter

