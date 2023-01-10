Yutaro Oda has signed a three-and-a-half-year deal from Vissel Kobe and the 21-year-old could make his debut against St Mirren at Tynecastle on Friday.

The talented Japanese newcomer told the Hearts website that he is keen to show the Jambos faithful what he can do.

He said: “I have been looking for a challenge, so this is a great club for me to come to. As a player, I see myself as a very speedy and sharp player. I am also good at dribbling and with the ball at my feet.”

Oda revealed that when he had his meeting with Hearts it was clear the club had done their homework and he added: “To me, that shows that they really wanted to sign me and that they are keen to help me develop further as a player.”

He is the second player to sign in 24 hours after Bournemouth defender James Hill joined the club on loan until the end of the current season.

